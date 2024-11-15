In this episode, GG Hawkins sits down with editor Celia Beasley to discuss her role in shaping Penelope, the new episodic series by the Duplass Brothers, now on Netflix.

They explore the unique process of editing an episodic series that was shot like an indie film and edited entirely in the cloud. Celia shares her experiences of working outside major film hubs and the impact of community on her career.

Through insightful conversations on editing, storytelling, and collaboration, Celia reveals her creative process and what it means to find success beyond New York and LA.

In this episode, No Film School’s GG Hawkins and Celia Beasley discuss: Transitioning from still photography to filmmaking and discovering editing as a storytelling tool

Navigating the industry outside of major film hubs and the importance of a supportive community

The unique challenges of editing Penelope, including cloud-based editing and handling extensive footage

Using editing techniques to convey the protagonist's journey, especially in time-compressed scenes

Advice for emerging filmmakers on trusting instincts, building collaborative relationships, and allowing a film to develop organically Resources: Celia Beasley’s Website: CeliaBeasley.com

