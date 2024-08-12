Don’t Sacrifice Creative: ‘A House is Not A Disco’ DP & Editor Share Tools on Staying Lean, Nimble
Aug 12, 2024
You don’t have to have high-end tech or complicated processes to create your film. You just need an open mind and a passion for the story you are telling, as we’ll learn from this week’s episode from the DP and editor of A House Is Not a Disco.
In today’s episode, No Film School’s GG Hawkins speaks with cinematographer Eric Schleicher and editor Blake Pruitt to discuss:
- How Eric and Blake landed on this film
- Why the sound designer had to create sound effects
- Having everything outlined and organized in a Google Doc
- What gave the film a kaleidoscopic structure
- Asking for consent to film party scenes
- Keeping the operating team small during production
- Matchframing - what it is and why it’s so helpful in the edit
- Challenges during the shoot and the edit
- The beauty of not having a production company fund the film
- Making the space to do projects you’re interested in
