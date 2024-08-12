You don’t have to have high-end tech or complicated processes to create your film. You just need an open mind and a passion for the story you are telling, as we’ll learn from this week’s episode from the DP and editor of A House Is Not a Disco.

Don’t Sacrifice Creative: ‘A House is Not A Disco’ DP & Editor Share Tools on Staying Lean, Nimble

In today’s episode, No Film School’s GG Hawkins speaks with cinematographer Eric Schleicher and editor Blake Pruitt to discuss: How Eric and Blake landed on this film

Why the sound designer had to create sound effects

Having everything outlined and organized in a Google Doc

What gave the film a kaleidoscopic structure

Asking for consent to film party scenes

Keeping the operating team small during production

Matchframing - what it is and why it’s so helpful in the edit

Challenges during the shoot and the edit

The beauty of not having a production company fund the film

Making the space to do projects you’re interested in

Subscribe to the No Film School Podcast on: Apple Podcasts

Spotify

Google Get your question answered on the podcast by emailing Get your question answered on the podcast by emailing podcast@nofilmschool.com

Listen to more episodes of the No Film School podcast right here: