You don’t have to have high-end tech or complicated processes to create your film. You just need an open mind and a passion for the story you are telling, as we’ll learn from this week’s episode from the DP and editor of A House Is Not a Disco.

Don’t Sacrifice Creative: ‘A House is Not A Disco’ DP & Editor Share Tools on Staying Lean, Nimble

In today’s episode, No Film School’s GG Hawkins speaks with cinematographer Eric Schleicher and editor Blake Pruitt to discuss:

  • How Eric and Blake landed on this film
  • Why the sound designer had to create sound effects
  • Having everything outlined and organized in a Google Doc
  • What gave the film a kaleidoscopic structure
  • Asking for consent to film party scenes
  • Keeping the operating team small during production
  • Matchframing - what it is and why it’s so helpful in the edit
  • Challenges during the shoot and the edit
  • The beauty of not having a production company fund the film
  • Making the space to do projects you’re interested in

Subscribe to the No Film School Podcast on:

Get your question answered on the podcast by emailing podcast@nofilmschool.com.

Listen to more episodes of the No Film School podcast right here:

This episode of The No Film School Podcast was produced by GG Hawkins.

From Your Site Articles
podcastno film school podcastblacklistjunoa house is not a discoadobeadobe creative cloud
Cinematography & CamerasEditorialHomepage Main FeaturedMovies & TVTopicsPodcast