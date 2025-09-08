Who doesn’t love a good camera tech talk? The team at ARRI is always down for one, and we’re grateful for it too. On the ARRIChannel YouTube page, we get a helpful guide to working with the best pro camera accessories for the new Sony Venice Extension System Mini.

ARRI’s Support System for the Sony Venice Extension System Mini offers lots of support as well, which our host outlines in the video below, along with several other helpful points and advice. Here’s what you need to know.

Pro Camera Accessories for the Sony Venice Extension System Mini

In the video above, our host Sean tells us all about the new suite of accessories for the Sony Venice Extension System Mini. Fully configurable from ultra-lightweight rigging plates up to a full production set, ARRI PCA's new components are able to bring industry-standard mounting hardware to this camera system.

Featuring BUD compatibility, the first for an ARRI PCA cage for third-party cameras, the new Venice Mini Extension System is compatible with over 15 different baseplates and shoulder pad systems.

Here’s a breakdown of what is covered in the video above.

  • 00:00 Intro
  • 00:41 New component highlights
  • 05:18 Small rigging configurations
  • 08:36 Basic Set components and build tutorial
  • 18:28 Pro Set components and build tutorial
  • 24:17 Vertical format shooting
  • 25:40 Extra ideas and accessories

You can find out more about ARRI’s Support System for Sony Venice Extension System Mini on ARRI’s website here.

