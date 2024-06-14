Well, that was fast. Just a few weeks after Canon announced its new EOS C400 camera we have news that ARRI has already released its own support system for the C400.

And while of course Canon does offer its own handle and support options, and other rigs likely becoming available from other brands soon too, this is big news for those familiar with the ARRI name and the brand’s great support systems for other cameras.

So, if you’re interested in possibly investing in the new EOS C400 and want to consider some different support options, here are the highlights of this new ARRI C400 system.

ARRI Canon C400 Support System Designed to be both durable and versatile, the ARRI Support System for Canon EOS C400 really exemplifies the quality and durability of ARRI’s pro camera accessories. The system is designed to help equip your C400 for the tough conditions and varied demands you might find on professional sets or out on location. The build is crafted with high-grade materials yet is still lightweight, which should make it versatile to use when either in the studio or on the run. ARRI Canon C400 Support System www.arri.com

Modular and Easy While the system’s quality is obviously a big selling point here, ARRI has shared that the whole system has been designed for fast and easy transitions. The system’s base plate facilitates rapid transitions between different camera setups and any adapters can be fitted without tools. You’ll be able to easily slide the right out of a tripod dovetail and into a shoulder mount or gimbal in a few seconds. ARRI also offers a modular top plate that is compatible with the ARRI CCH-4 top handle and HEX handle extensions, as well as the C400’s own handle. There are also multiple accessory mounting points adorned to the cage system and the side brackets are shared to function as NATO rails, which should unlock even more versatile mounting options. Modular and Easy www.arri.com