Rebuilding the Film Industry, Closure, Plus a $400 Doc Short
“We’re going to have this feral resurgence of indie filmmaking"
Aug 20, 2024
TV is oversaturated. California is too expensive to film in. Many audiences are underserved. It’s time we indie filmmakers rebuild the film industry on our terms.
Plus, we bid farewell to a beloved host of the No Film School podcast.
In today’s episode, No Film School’s Charles Haine, GG Hawkins, Jason Hellerman, and guest Janek Ambros discuss:
- Not waiting on labs or studios to give you the green light
- The influx of people looking for jobs in the market
- Needing better streamer options for indie projects
- The benefits of serving an underserved audience
- Why the distribution process is vital
- Advice for people who think they are finished with their project
- The important reasons Charles insists on working in Davinci Resolve
- Why Charles is leaving the No Film School podcast
- The origin of the short documentary film, Ukrainians in Exile
- Why Janek wanted to keep the movie so simple and so short
- Advice for documentary filmmakers
Ukrainians in Exile: A Documentary Short Film
