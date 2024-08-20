TV is oversaturated. California is too expensive to film in. Many audiences are underserved. It’s time we indie filmmakers rebuild the film industry on our terms.

Plus, we bid farewell to a beloved host of the No Film School podcast.

In today’s episode, No Film School’s Charles Haine, GG Hawkins, Jason Hellerman, and guest Janek Ambros discuss:

  • Not waiting on labs or studios to give you the green light
  • The influx of people looking for jobs in the market
  • Needing better streamer options for indie projects
  • The benefits of serving an underserved audience
  • Why the distribution process is vital
  • Advice for people who think they are finished with their project
  • The important reasons Charles insists on working in Davinci Resolve
  • Why Charles is leaving the No Film School podcast
  • The origin of the short documentary film, Ukrainians in Exile
  • Why Janek wanted to keep the movie so simple and so short
  • Advice for documentary filmmakers

Ukrainians in Exile: A Documentary Short Film

BlueCheck Ukraine

This episode of The No Film School Podcast was produced by GG Hawkins.

