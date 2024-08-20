TV is oversaturated. California is too expensive to film in. Many audiences are underserved. It’s time we indie filmmakers rebuild the film industry on our terms.

Plus, we bid farewell to a beloved host of the No Film School podcast.

In today’s episode, No Film School’s Charles Haine, GG Hawkins, Jason Hellerman, and guest Janek Ambros discuss: Not waiting on labs or studios to give you the green light

The influx of people looking for jobs in the market

Needing better streamer options for indie projects

The benefits of serving an underserved audience

Why the distribution process is vital

Advice for people who think they are finished with their project

The important reasons Charles insists on working in Davinci Resolve

Why Charles is leaving the No Film School podcast

The origin of the short documentary film, Ukrainians in Exile

Why Janek wanted to keep the movie so simple and so short

The origin of the short documentary film, Ukrainians in Exile

Why Janek wanted to keep the movie so simple and so short

Advice for documentary filmmakers

