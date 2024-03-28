Who doesn’t love a good vintage lens? Better question: Who doesn’t love a good cinematic, vintage lens? You’d be hard-pressed to find any film or video pro not at least interested in checking out some cool vintage lenses to see how they might elevate their shots and projects overall.

This is why it’s always cool when awesome brands like ZERØ OPTIK make an effort to rehouse, and effectively bring back to life, vintage lenses like these Pentax Super-Takumar lenses in their latest project.

Let’s look at these vintage and cinematic lenses and see how they might be worth checking out for your film and video shoots.

Rehoused Pentax Super-Takumar Lenses Despite being an LA-based company, ZERØ OPTIK takes its name from the famous Japanese/American artist Takuma Kajiwara, who is the brother of Asahi Optical’s founder Kumao Kajaware. And it's in honor of such great artists and lens brands that ZERØ OPTIK has taken on the project of rehousing some Super-Takumars lenses from the 1960s. For this project, ZERØ OPTIK is offering three Super-Takumar focal lengths to start, but more should be available later in the future. The three available now are: 35mm f/2

50mm f/1.4

85mm f/1.8 These lenses are iconic to expert DPs and cinematography fans and known for their warm tones and beautiful bokeh as they were originally designed for 35mm still photography and tailored for the looks and styles of their era. See on Instagram