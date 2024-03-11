Dune: Part Two has certainly lived up to its own hype so far. With both critical and box office acclaim right out of the box, it’s kind of no surprise when you look at the track records of the director and cinematographer behind the project.

And, as we already covered as we explored the cameras used to shoot Dune: Part Two, Greig Fraser ACS, ASC has improved upon his already stellar body of work with another cinematography masterpiece that is leaving him hot on the trails of the likes of Deakins as the best living DP in the industry.

For further inspiration and insights though, IronGlass adapters has shared some really cool behind-the-scenes info into some of the rehoused vintage lenses that Fraser used on the film, which he talked about in his interview with ARRI Rental.

Let’s take a look at these awesome lenses and their tailored design specifically for Dune: Part Two.