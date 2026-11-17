For most of the last two decades, Hollywood operated under the rule that IP was everything. Every consolidation, every summer blockbuster, and much of the streaming wars have been fought to prove who has the biggest and best of these things.

This was a different era than before. You didn't need Tom Cruise or Will Smith; you needed Spider-Man, Star Wars, and Harry Potter.

The names on billboards were not of the actors; they were of the characters.

The Avengers returned, not RDJ and friends.

And there was one piece of IP that everyone tried to get their hands on: James Bond. This was a character who had lasted 60+ years through seven different actors and even a few studio crumbles.

When the bidding opened, no one was going to offer more money than Amazon, which had already swallowed MGM and was ready for their most famous character, too.

So, after Daniel Craig's stint as the famous spy came to an end, everyone was on the edge of their seat to see who the new James Bond would be...this was a place where stars could be made, but also where the IP was more valuable than anything...

... except maybe the biggest movie star in the world now?

When Robert Pattinson was announced as James Bond, it feltl ike a foregone conclusion. From the moment the current Batman entered the race, he became the frontrunner thanks to his immense talent and following.

This was a movie that already had an A-list director in Denis Villeneuve from a script by famous writer Steven Knight. But even with those names during the flagship IP-only era, Amazon decided to put a movie star back in the Aston Martin.

So, does that mean the IP era is over, and the movie star is totally back?

Let's dive in.

'The Batman' Credit: Warner Bros.

The Death of the "Bulletproof" Franchise

For the first sixty years of Bond, we saw this character create stars out of actors who were either already established or who were lower in terms of cultural consciousness. But this is the first time we've gotten someone who was already wt. the top of theit gam, playing Batman, to step into the role.

To understand why Amazon MGM broke sixty years of tradition, you have to look at the theatrical box office, which is desperate for hits.

Over the last few years, audiences have been really picky with what they see in theaters. Even in this year, when we might cross ten billion dollars for the first time since 2019, audiences have chosen original ideas and must-see spectacles over what they felt were obligatory sequels.

Familiar brand-name IP no longer guarantees a number-one box office run. And smaller movies with people they recognize, whether that be actors or finfluencers, make them show up.

Also, we're having a conversation about who is still a star.

Like Tom Cruise is still a star to older adults, but Digger didn't bring in younger audiences, who favored going to see movies from people they saw pop on YouTube, or that had the A24 branding with stars they cared about, like Zendaya...and Robert Pattinson.

Studios are realizing that IP alone can no longer carry an unknown and expect it to top the box office. You also need a star that gets butts in seats and captures headlines.

'The Odyssey' Credit: Universal Pictures

Why Robert Pattinson Changes the Equation

Pattinson's career is a blueprint for modern stardom. I love how he went from making money and headlines in Harry Potter and Twilight to working with David Cronenberg, Claire Denis, the Safdie brothers, Robert Eggers, Christopher Nolan, and Bong Joon Ho.

He prioritized the challenge and even attached himself to smaller movies to make sure they got made. This made his value go up and sharpened his skills.

I cannot tell you how this crucible affected how he was viewed by the public, but it added mystery inside Hollywood. This was a leading man who could do anything and work with anyone and make it elegant and inspired.

Then, he took on The Batman and proved he could still carry a massive, brooding studio tentpole on his shoulders.

That movie made one and got great reviews, and reminded everyone that Pattinson was a star and people would show up for him.

Now, the Bond producers have to court him.

He was the last one to audition—the one who feels like he swooped in and reminded them that, for an IP this big, they need a steady hand.

And Amazon MGM isn't asking audiences to trust the Bond brand blindly. They are pairing a prestige filmmaker (Villeneuve) with an actor who already commands a massive global fanbase in order to maximize the money they can make at the box office.

Would a Bond without a star have made money? Sure. But it might not have cracked a billion, and that's clearly what they're aiming to do with a movie this size.

That's the bar Skyfall set, and once they'd do anything to get back to it.

'The Drama' Credit: A24

What This Means for Filmmakers and the Industry

Ladies and gentlemen, welcome back to the movie star era. Yes, after IP was king for so long, movie stars are back. If you have a star, you can get your project greenlit.

Yes, it helps to have huge IP, but stars matter again, and Pattinson can reliably be called our biggest star right now.

But the trifecta is still much more real. Studios are realizing that if they want to justify theatrical ticket prices, they have to treat blockbusters like prestige cinema and give us a star, a huge director, and maybe some IP, too. Or just a great writer instead!

I think we should also see that Pattinson curated his career remarkably well.

He took chances, honed his ideals, and also shaped his public persona.

I feel like he still has that mystery that DiCaprio or someone else has; we don't know too much about him, except that he can act.

Could this be a flash in the pan? Sure, but I would still work my damnest to get that big actor in my movie because I do believe stars matter more than ever before.

Summing It All Up

What do you think? Is casting an established A-lister like Pattinson the right move for 007, or did Bond work better with lesser-known actors? Let us know in the comments!