Before 1994, Tim Allen was primarily known as a stand-up comedian with a hit TV show, Home Improvement.

So, it was probably a surprise to many after it was announced that he would be playing Santa in a holiday film. But when The Santa Clause hit theaters that November, he became a family movie star.

By the early 1990s, he had already built a solid reputation in comedy, releasing two stand-up specials in 1990 and 1991 and earning an Emmy nomination for his role as Tim "The Tool-Man" Taylor on Home Improvement. Not exactly Santa Claus material.

Screenwriters Steve Rudnick and Leo Benvenuti had initially worried Allen "can't open a movie, he's a TV star," but his relatability proved them wrong.

The Santa Clause grossed $190 million worldwide against a $22 million budget. The film's success transformed him into a big-screen star, and it proved he could carry a motion picture.

In the same week that year, he had the number-one book (Don't Stand Too Close to a Naked Man), the number-one TV show, and a box office hit with The Santa Clause, according to Biography.

Following the release of the film, he became the voice of Buzz Lightyear in Toy Story, starred in Jungle 2 Jungle, and eventually appeared in Galaxy Quest, a classic among sci-fi nerds everywhere.

The Santa Clause franchise itself became a reliable holiday cash cow. The sequel, The Santa Clause 2, grossed $10 million more than its predecessor on opening weekend. A critic at Total Film wrote, "Like all the best Christmas pictures, [Santa Clause 2] doesn't let the schmaltz swamp the wit or the charm."

Although Allen went on to play several versions of the same cranky character in family comedies, his success has carried him through The Shaggy Dog to his latest sitcom hit, Shifting Gears.

As he told PBS, "You get paid to be a certain guy."

Thirty years later, The Santa Clause remains a Christmas classic that launched an entirely new phase of Allen's career and a franchise, including the Disney+ series The Santa Clauses.

The Lesson of Unconventional Casting

Unconventional casting can pay off, as we see here.

Allen wasn't the obvious choice. Bill Murray, Chevy Chase, Tom Hanks, Robin Williams, and Mel Gibson were all offered the role first, according to Wikipedia. But director John Pasquin, who had worked with Allen on Home Improvement, understood what he could bring to the role.

The key wasn't finding someone who was all jolly and ho-ho-ho. Instead, they cast someone whose resistance to the role mirrored the character's journey. If you're casting, let the "wrong" qualities serve the story. Allen's edge and cynicism became elements that made the character's transformation more believable.



Trust the relationships that you form on the way. If you know an actor who could bring something new to a part, give them a chance.

Test early and often. The Santa Clause underwent extensive test screenings, and positive audience reactions convinced Disney to move it from Hollywood Pictures to its main Walt Disney Pictures slate.

Sometimes the wrong choice is actually the right choice!