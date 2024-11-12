When you're giving notes on a screenplay, it can be hard to keep your ideas organized. I'm often jotting ideas in the margins or messing around with Adobe to leave myself little notes. Or leave notes for others.

But the real difference maker for me was when Scriptation burst onto the scene. It was an easy way to give notes while reading, and since its inception, it's only been improving.

Their new release, 5.0, actually has a ton of tools useful for people other than writers.

Today, I wanted to go over their latest update with you, and highlight a few tools I think are useful for writers.

Let's dive in.

Scriptation 5.0 The new 5.0 of Scriptation has a few key elements I wanted to highlight. The first is called Read, and it basically allows you to assign an AI voice to your screenplay to read it aloud to you. I find that useful to get the reading pace of some people and to listen for typos or run-on paragraphs. You can customize this by having the voice only read dialogue or other elements, in order to focus entirely on one thing at a time, if you work better that way. You can also use the Rehearse tool if you're an actor, to have AI read one set of the lines, and then you can work to memorize and do your lines with the computer as your scene partner. It'll auto highlight your lines so you can know exactly where they are in the script and you can formulate your motives within scenes. Then you can run the lines with the computer delivering the rest of the dialogue and narration. While I'm not sure that would be awesome for an audition, I think it would help you a lot to practice on your own. There's also script breakdown services included in 5.0 that are very useful for budgeting and maybe even a rewrite, if you need to combine locations or create a shooting schedule. Layers is another tool that I think most production teams love. Separate your notes based on production meetings and share your thoughts with your department. Of course, there's still a lot of tools for writers. The app features note transferring technology, which is designed to make the script revision process more efficient and eco-friendly, since you're not printing out 100 pages over and over. The app still allows my manager to make notes on the PDF with ease and allows me to sift through the notes, make checklists, and work them off one by one. Scriptation received a 2021 Engineering Emmy, and has been building on that legacy. I really don't use very many programs outside of my screenplay software, but I come back to this one because it helps me organize my thoughts and keeps my team on the same page. Pricing starts at $12.99 a month and then expands based on team size. So, check out Scriptation 5.0 and play around with it.

Let me know what you think in the comments.