Are you a writer trying to break into the industry?

Or maybe you're an already broken-in writer trying to stay current with what's going on.

No matter where you are in your screenwriting journey, there's a podcast for you.

Podcasts are excellent ways to connect with professionals in any industry and to learn about the intricacies of the job you want, or the parts of the job you have, but haven't seen yet.

As a writer myself, I wanted to come up with what I think are the 10 best podcasts for screenwriters. They're ones I listen to that help me get through the day and stay informed.

Check out these picks

The 10 Best Podcasts for Screenwriters

Come on, who doesn't know the John August and Craig Mazin pod? It's the gold standard and the most famous podcast on this list. Every week they provide wonderful insight and resources to writers everywhere.

Sponsored by screenwriting software Final Draft, this pod spends time interviewing professionals with hot movies and TV shows, gathering advice on breaking your stories and formatting your scripts.

This is one of my favorites. Professional screenwriters Meg LeFauve and Lorien McKenna take us deep into what's going on in their work lives as well as tips and tricks to make your writing better.

Who doesn't love hearing from the writers of their favorite movies and TV shows? Goldsmith is an awesome interviewer whose guests take us through every step of the process.

Award-winning writer Jacob Kreuger is a little bit of a guru, a little bit of a wealth of knowledge. He analyzes good and bad movies, giving tangible strategies for breaking in, breaking characters, and other ideas to writers.

I love listening to Elvis Mitchell on The Treatment. He's a Hollywood pillar who takes creators through the process of how they came to their ideas, and asks the tough questions, always gathering helpful and insightful answers.

Oscar-winning screenwriters, showrunners, film industry leaders, and story editors are guests on this interview pod. It's full of specific lessons and people, allowing you to jump around and learn what you want from whop you want.

A rotating list of hosts talks to some of the best writers in the world. You can learn about features, TV, and even what's going on in the union, which is super important on its own! Stay relevant and connected.

Each week successful screenwriters, TV writers, and content creators get specific about their process for writing and storytelling. Host Pilar Alessandra extracts wisdom and insight for you to apply to your own work.

Can we toot our own horn? While we're not talking to writers every week, we do get a wide array of writers and news that is important for writers to know. I am proud of the work we've done, and we'll continue to do it because we want you to write your best work.

Best Screenwriting Podcast Round-Up

It's safe to say if you listen to all or even just a few of these, you'll have your finger on the pulse of the industry. It's important to stay current and know how Hollywood is doing and changing, especially if you're trying to break into the industry.

