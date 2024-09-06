Ever watch a movie or TV show and see a specific subject in sharp focus while the rest of the image falls out of focus? Maybe it has a blurred background or foreground? That happens when the cinematographer plays around with the focus and makes it shallow. And it's something we're seeing more and more in film and TV.

Today, I want to go over that idea and talk about why it's used, how you can do it, and look at some examples of shallow focus as well.

Let's dive in.

Shallow Focus Definition Shallow focus is a cinematographic technique that involves a narrow depth of field, where only one plane or subject is in sharp focus while the rest of the image is blurred. This effect is achieved by using a wide aperture (low f-stop), a long focal length lens, or a close distance between the camera and the subject. Shallow focus is often used to isolate and emphasize the main subject, draw the viewer's attention to a specific point of interest, and create a visually pleasing bokeh effect in the out-of-focus areas.

Why Use Shallow Focus Shallow focus is the opposite of deep focus in that the area around your subject is generally not as sharp. It uses a shallow depth of field where the out-of-focus area of the image is often referred to as bokeh. Bokeh is defined as "the way the lens renders out-of-focus points of light." When it comes to lenses, the bokeh will generally look different from lens manufacturer to lens manufacturer and even different within the same family of lenses. Higher-end cinema lenses (and still lenses) will develop lenses with similar bokeh so that when moving from lens to lens, the image is not greatly affected. Shallow focus is achieved with lower or "faster" aperture settings, increasing the lens focal length, or changing the distance of the camera to the subject. The lower T-stop or F-stop, the more out-of-focus the image will become as it relates to lens focal length and distance to the subject. Why use shallow focus?

Emphasis: It draws the viewer's eye to the subject in focus, emphasizing their importance within the scene.

It draws the viewer's eye to the subject in focus, emphasizing their importance within the scene. Isolation: It can isolate a character or object, highlighting their emotions or actions.

It can isolate a character or object, highlighting their emotions or actions. Aesthetics: The blurred background can create a visually pleasing bokeh effect, adding depth and dimension to the image.

The blurred background can create a visually pleasing bokeh effect, adding depth and dimension to the image. Directing attention: In a busy scene, shallow focus guides the viewer's gaze to the intended point of interest.

Shallow Focus Examples You can find examples of shallow focus just about anywhere. It's a useful technique that allows you to draw the attention of the view in a certain direction. It's also a great way of hiding things on set you don't want them to see or even add mystery to a character. Citizen Kane (1941): Orson Welles masterfully used shallow focus to create visually striking compositions and emphasize power dynamics between characters. Schindler's List (1993): Steven Spielberg employed shallow focus in several scenes to highlight the emotional intensity of the Holocaust. The Graduate (1967): The film's iconic opening sequence features shallow focus to convey the protagonist's isolation and confusion.

How to Achieve Shallow Focus

Aperture: Widen your aperture (use a smaller f-stop number, e.g., f/1.8 or f/2.8) to decrease depth of field. Focal Length: Use a longer focal length lens (e.g., 85mm or 100mm) to naturally compress the perspective and further reduce depth of field. Distance: Move your camera closer to the subject to increase the background blur.

Remember, practice makes perfect. So, grab your camera, experiment with shallow focus, and see how it can transform your filmmaking!

Let me know what you think in the comments.