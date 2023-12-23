Ira Rosensweig is the director and editor of Share?, a science fiction thriller that was shot entirely from one fixed camera angle. This film will creep you out, but in a good way, as it prompts you to take an honest look at your relationship with social media.

Ira Rosensweig is the director and editor of Share?, a science fiction thriller that was shot entirely from one fixed camera angle. This film will creep you out, but in a good way, as it prompts you to take an honest look at your relationship with social media.

Subscribe to the No Film School Podcast on:

Get your question answered on the podcast by emailing podcast@nofilmschool.com.

Listen to more episodes of the No Film School podcast right here:

This episode of The No Film School Podcast was produced by GG Hawkins.

From Your Site Articles
Related Articles Around the Web
podcastno film school podcastshare?ira rosensweigdirectordirectingeditingdirecting advice
DirectingTopicsPodcast