Watch the Comedy Magic of Show&Tell's August Lineup
Check out the hot, hot comedy videos from this month's Show&Tell: Screening Spectacular.
I know what you're thinking: Dang, I read the No Film School article interviewing Show&Tell's Sethward and I didn't get a chance to make the show. Laundry came up. Mom called. I don't live in a geographically viable location to attend the show, I don't know what this guilt trip is all about. Please shut up.
We hear you.
As mentioned in our honorary, inaugural interview with LA's premium-backyard-absurdist comedy spectacular's co-founder, we're happy to report we'll be hosting Show&Tell follow-ups after each show from here on out. Considering the filmmaker-friendly ethos of Show&Tell, we think this is a super cool way to promote the show and the filmmakers putting out some incredible work in the space.
Below, you can find the entire stream from August's special 10 year anniversary spectacular—the shows, tells, stunts, etc. Below the below, you can find the accredited filmmakers who created these hot, special, hot comedy films. Buckle up for some milk farts, some futuristic beer hangs, some slippery genies, and so much more.
Enjoy!
Show&Tell's August 2024 Shows and Tells
Unemployed - Seth “Hobbes” Origitano
“Terror Tales of LA Presents: Creature Conversations” - Terror Tales of LA
"Home Delivery - Episode 4" - Kristen Garrett & Jim Garrett
“Fate of the World” - Joe Mitchell/Jake Robinchild
“The Box” - Cascade Up
“Hey Grim Reaper” - John Wyatt/Ghost Island
“Milk Farts” - Shane Barbera
“I Don’t Have The Energy For This” - Curt Neill
“Coach Turk” Joey Krulock and Mark Sipka
“The Plumber” - Mark Sipka
“DON’T BE A SLUT IN BURBANK”- Brendan McCay (Wet Dog Productions)
“You Are Tall” - Cherdleys
“Andy The Anti-Christ” - Joseph Aceves & Phillip Correa
“Neti Pot Genie” - Sethward & Kyle Helf
