I know what you're thinking: Dang, I read the No Film School article interviewing Show&Tell's Sethward and I didn't get a chance to make the show. Laundry came up. Mom called. I don't live in a geographically viable location to attend the show, I don't know what this guilt trip is all about. Please shut up.

We hear you.

As mentioned in our honorary, inaugural interview with LA's premium-backyard-absurdist comedy spectacular's co-founder, we're happy to report we'll be hosting Show&Tell follow-ups after each show from here on out. Considering the filmmaker-friendly ethos of Show&Tell, we think this is a super cool way to promote the show and the filmmakers putting out some incredible work in the space.

Below, you can find the entire stream from August's special 10 year anniversary spectacular—the shows, tells, stunts, etc. Below the below, you can find the accredited filmmakers who created these hot, special, hot comedy films. Buckle up for some milk farts, some futuristic beer hangs, some slippery genies, and so much more.

Enjoy!

Show&Tell's August 2024 Shows and Tells Unemployed - Seth “Hobbes” Origitano Subscribe to Hobbes - https://www.youtube.com/@allfools7232 Follow Hobbes on Instagram - https://www.instagram.com/_all_fools_/

“Terror Tales of LA Presents: Creature Conversations” - Terror Tales of LA

"Home Delivery - Episode 4" - Kristen Garrett & Jim Garrett Follow Jim on Instagram - instagram.com/the_real_jim_garrett Follow Jim on YouTube - youtube.com/jimgarrett Follow Hot 30 Microshorts Fest on Instagram - instagram.com/hot30shorts/ “Fate of the World” - Joe Mitchell/Jake Robinchild “The Box” - Cascade Up Follow Matt Mazany on Instagram - instagram.com/mattmazany

“Hey Grim Reaper” - John Wyatt/Ghost Island Subscribe to Ghost Island - https://www.youtube.com/@GHOSTISLANDBAND Follow Ghost Island on Instagram - https://www.instagram.com/ghostislandband/ Follow Ghost Island on TikTok - https://www.tiktok.com/@ghostislandband

“Milk Farts” - Shane Barbera Subscribe to Shane - www.youtube.com/shanebarbera Follow Shane on Instagram: www.instagram.com/shanebarbera

“I Don’t Have The Energy For This” - Curt Neill Subscribe to Curt - https://www.youtube.com/@curtneill Follow Curt on Instagram - https://www.instagram.com/curtneill/ Follow Curt on Twitter - http://twitter.com/ curtneill Follow Curt on TikTok - https://www.tiktok.com/@curt_neill Follow Curt on Vimeo - https://vimeo.com/curtneill

“Coach Turk” Joey Krulock and Mark Sipka Subscribe to Joey Krulock - http://youtube.com/@joeykrulock Follow Joey on Instagram - http://instagram.com/joeykrulock Subscribe to Mark Sipka https://www.youtube.com/@marksipka www.marksipka.com

“The Plumber” - Mark Sipka Subscribe to Mark Sipka https://www.youtube.com/@marksipka www.marksipka.com

“DON’T BE A SLUT IN BURBANK”- Brendan McCay (Wet Dog Productions) Subscribe to Brendan’s Youtube - https://www.youtube.com/brendanmccay Follow Dan Wessels on Instagram - http://instagram.com/danieltwessels Follow Brendan McCay on Instagram: http://instagram.com/brendanthegremlin Follow Jill Nofziger on Instagram: http://instagram.com/jilln.n

“You Are Tall” - Cherdleys

“Andy The Anti-Christ” - Joseph Aceves & Phillip Correa YouTube- https://www.youtube.com/@OnPaperOff Instagram- https://www.instagram.com/pecanpineapple/ TIkTok- https://www.tiktok.com/@pecanpineapple

“Neti Pot Genie” - Sethward & Kyle Helf Join Sethward’s Patreon - https://patreon.com/sethward Follow Nate on Instagram - https://www.instagram.com/natecaywood_dp/ Follow Kyle on Instagram - instagram.com/kylehelf Subscribe to Sethward - https://youtube.com/sethward Like Sethward on Facebook - https://facebook.com/Sthwrd Follow Sethward on Twitter - https://www.twitter.com/sthwrd Follow Sethward on Instagram - https://instagram.com/sthwrd Follow Sethward on TikTok - Follow Sethward on TikTok - https://tiktok.com/@sthwrd

Want to submit to Show&Tell for their next screening on September 27? Click this button!

Follow Show&Tell on Instagram to stay up to date with their upcoming shows (and tells).

