The filmmakers of Los Angeles comedy's elite backyard screening show brought the spooky comedy galore for Show&Tell's 11th annual screening spooktacular last Friday. While many leaned into traditional Halloween fair like vampires, werewolves, and plenty of ghosts, the biggest shocking theme of the night took the wold by storm with a heavy interest in... Hot dogs.

Such is the glory of comedy, where just about anything goes within reason. But between a fantastic sketch advising against AMC's Alien: Romulus deal where your snacks (Dr. Pepper, hot dogs, etc.) burst out of your chest post screening, to an elegantly animated hot dog themed short, the zeitgeist is in this Halloween for an admittedly goofy American past time. Not to mention capping off the show with an intrusive pig that, while, not exactly a hot dog, is certainly hot dog adjacent.

For your monthly collection of comedy shorts made by some of the best filmmakers around, check out this month's block below! And don't be alarmed if some kids are optioning glizzies over twizzies this year...

