Dorito enthusiasts, tortured poets, and fish cops rejoice—we're delighted to present you with the latest assortment of the best comedy backyards in Los Angeles have to offer with the November edition of Show&Tell.

While this month may have eased off the hot dogs from the Halloween edition, there is still plenty of absurdist comedy to watch and behold for your eyeballs to enjoy. The live screening was a delight to enjoy as always in the welcoming, hilarious comedy environment Show&Tell has perfected at fostering. This November, we're more grateful than ever for that.

Enjoy the latest stream below!

Show&Tell's November 2024 Shows and Tells


“Raw Dog Thanksgiving” - Shane Hartline

Follow Shane on Instagram - @shane_Hartline

"Toad Love" - Brooke de Zutter & Tyler Zak

Follow Tyler on Instagram - https://www.instagram.com/directedbytylerzak

Follow Brooke on Instagram - https://www.instagram.com/zuts43

Follow Sandy on Instagram - https://www.instagram.com/_sandy_cheeks_

Follow J (our DP) on Instagram - https://www.instagram.com/jlgdp

www.tylerzak.com

"Mother Turkey" - John Giacobbe

Follow John on Instagram - https://www.instagram.com/johngiacobbe23/

Follow Anabelle on Instagram - https://www.instagram.com/anabellelmx/

Follow John on YouTube - https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCIsfK-tQCIxUmmid1tYsHJg

Follow John on TikTok - https://www.tiktok.com/@johngiacobbe23

Follow Covelo Queens on YouTube - https://www.youtube.com/@coveloqueens5322/videos?app=desktop

"Sunset Beach Groove Off" - Elephant Department

Follow Elephant Department on Instagram- http://www.instagram.com/elephantdept
Follow Elephant Department on Youtube- https://www.youtube.com/@ElephantDepartment
Follow Elephant Department on Tiktok- https://www.tiktok.com/@elephantdepartment

"Anti-Bullying School Film from the 90s" - F. Clint DeNisco

Subscribe to The Immature Amateur Show -https://www.youtube.com/@theimmatureamateurshow

Follow Clint on Instagram -https://www.instagram.com/fclintdenisco

Follow Clint on TikTok -https://www.tiktok.com/@f.clintdenisco

“The Rookie (2002) trailer” - Jim Garrett

Follow Jim on Instagram - instagram.com/the_real_jim_garrett

Follow Jim on YouTube - youtube.com/jimgarrett

Follow Hot 30 Microshorts Fest on Instagram - instagram.com/hot30shorts

"Fish Cops" - Anders Ravenstad and Josh Thompson, Trickster and the Fool

Subscribe to Trickster and the Fool on Youtube - https://www.youtube.com/@TricksterAndTheFool

Follow Trickster and the Fool on Instagram - https://www.instagram.com/tricksterandthefool

Follow Josh on Instagram - https://www.instagram.com/doyouwannahearajosh

Follow Anders on Instagram - https://www.instagram.com/andersjayravenstad

"The Garfielduate (italicized)" - Grant Vance/Garbage Town

Follow Grant on Instagram -http://instagram.com/dr.adventuredog

“Doritos Gnome” - Drew Rosas

Follow Drew on Instagram - @drewz.clues

Follow Kyle on Instagram - @kylehelf

Follow Diana on Instagram - @sianadiegel

Follow Drew on YouTube - youtube.com/thesurgeryroom

Check out Drew’s Portfolio of work - www.TheSurgeryRoom.com

"We'll Always Have --BLEEP--" - Max Radbill, Leaflet McGillicudy Films

Subscribe to Max on Youtube-https://www.youtube.com/@maxradbill2489

Follow Max on Instagram -https://www.instagram.com/maxdadbill/

Follow Leaflet McGillicudy Films on Instagram - https://www.instagram.com/leafletmcgillicudy/

Follow Max on Vimeo -https://vimeo.com/maxradbill

https://maxradbill.com/

"Dream Interpreter Trailer" - Friction Makes Fire and Five Eight Films

Follow on Instagram - https://www.instagram.com/oneshottaylor

"Turkey Medicine" - Joshua Mesnik

Follow Joshua on Instagram - https://www.instagram.com/joshua.mesnik/

Like: https://www.facebook.com/joshua.mesnik/

https://www.joshuamesnik.com/

“John’s DUI Reviews” - Zac Basket

Follow Zac Basket on Instagram - Zac Basket (@zacbasket)

Follow Zac Basket on YouTube - Zac Basket - YouTube

"Dad Doll" - Kyle Kenyon
Subscribe to Kyle -https://www.youtube.com/@kylefreakinkenyon

Donate to Kyle’s movie! Ruthie Joins a Death Cult

Follow Kyle on Instagram - https://www.instagram.com/kylefreakinkenyon/

Follow Kyle on TikTok -https://www.tiktok.com/@kylefreakinkenyon

Follow Kyle on Vimeo -https://vimeo.com/kylekenyon

https://www.kylefreakinkenyon.com/

"Roman Soliloquy" - Sethward

Join Sethward’s Patreon - https://patreon.com/sethward

Subscribe to Sethward - https://youtube.com/sethward

Like Sethward on Facebook - https://facebook.com/Sthwrd

Follow Sethward on Twitter - https://www.twitter.com/sthwrd

Follow Sethward on Instagram - https://instagram.com/sthwrd

Follow Sethward on TikTok - https://tiktok.com/@sthwrd

