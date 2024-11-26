Dorito enthusiasts, tortured poets, and fish cops rejoice—we're delighted to present you with the latest assortment of the best comedy backyards in Los Angeles have to offer with the November edition of Show&Tell.

While this month may have eased off the hot dogs from the Halloween edition, there is still plenty of absurdist comedy to watch and behold for your eyeballs to enjoy. The live screening was a delight to enjoy as always in the welcoming, hilarious comedy environment Show&Tell has perfected at fostering. This November, we're more grateful than ever for that.

Enjoy the latest stream below!

Want to submit to Show&Tell for their next screening in December? Click this button!

Follow Show&Tell on Instagram to stay up to date with their upcoming shows (and tells).

