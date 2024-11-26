Stuff Your Face With Show&Tell's November Comedy Spectacular
Check out the savory turkey flavored comedy videos from this month's Show&Tell: Screening Spectacular.
Dorito enthusiasts, tortured poets, and fish cops rejoice—we're delighted to present you with the latest assortment of the best comedy backyards in Los Angeles have to offer with the November edition of Show&Tell.
While this month may have eased off the hot dogs from the Halloween edition, there is still plenty of absurdist comedy to watch and behold for your eyeballs to enjoy. The live screening was a delight to enjoy as always in the welcoming, hilarious comedy environment Show&Tell has perfected at fostering. This November, we're more grateful than ever for that.
Enjoy the latest stream below!
Show&Tell's November 2024 Shows and Tells
“Raw Dog Thanksgiving” - Shane Hartline
Follow Shane on Instagram - @shane_Hartline
"Toad Love" - Brooke de Zutter & Tyler Zak
Follow Tyler on Instagram - https://www.instagram.com/directedbytylerzak
Follow Brooke on Instagram - https://www.instagram.com/zuts43
Follow Sandy on Instagram - https://www.instagram.com/_sandy_cheeks_
Follow J (our DP) on Instagram - https://www.instagram.com/jlgdp
"Mother Turkey" - John Giacobbe
Follow John on Instagram - https://www.instagram.com/johngiacobbe23/
Follow Anabelle on Instagram - https://www.instagram.com/anabellelmx/
Follow John on YouTube - https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCIsfK-tQCIxUmmid1tYsHJg
Follow John on TikTok - https://www.tiktok.com/@johngiacobbe23
Follow Covelo Queens on YouTube - https://www.youtube.com/@coveloqueens5322/videos?app=desktop
"Sunset Beach Groove Off" - Elephant Department
Follow Elephant Department on Instagram- http://www.instagram.com/elephantdept
Follow Elephant Department on Youtube- https://www.youtube.com/@ElephantDepartment
Follow Elephant Department on Tiktok- https://www.tiktok.com/@elephantdepartment
"Anti-Bullying School Film from the 90s" - F. Clint DeNisco
Subscribe to The Immature Amateur Show -https://www.youtube.com/@theimmatureamateurshow
Follow Clint on Instagram -https://www.instagram.com/fclintdenisco
Follow Clint on TikTok -https://www.tiktok.com/@f.clintdenisco
“The Rookie (2002) trailer” - Jim Garrett
Follow Jim on Instagram - instagram.com/the_real_jim_garrett
Follow Jim on YouTube - youtube.com/jimgarrett
Follow Hot 30 Microshorts Fest on Instagram - instagram.com/hot30shorts
"Fish Cops" - Anders Ravenstad and Josh Thompson, Trickster and the Fool
Subscribe to Trickster and the Fool on Youtube - https://www.youtube.com/@TricksterAndTheFool
Follow Trickster and the Fool on Instagram - https://www.instagram.com/tricksterandthefool
Follow Josh on Instagram - https://www.instagram.com/doyouwannahearajosh
Follow Anders on Instagram - https://www.instagram.com/andersjayravenstad
"The Garfielduate (italicized)" - Grant Vance/Garbage Town
Follow Grant on Instagram -http://instagram.com/dr.adventuredog
“Doritos Gnome” - Drew Rosas
Follow Drew on Instagram - @drewz.clues
Follow Kyle on Instagram - @kylehelf
Follow Diana on Instagram - @sianadiegel
Follow Drew on YouTube - youtube.com/thesurgeryroom
Check out Drew’s Portfolio of work - www.TheSurgeryRoom.com
"We'll Always Have --BLEEP--" - Max Radbill, Leaflet McGillicudy Films
Subscribe to Max on Youtube-https://www.youtube.com/@maxradbill2489
Follow Max on Instagram -https://www.instagram.com/maxdadbill/
Follow Leaflet McGillicudy Films on Instagram - https://www.instagram.com/leafletmcgillicudy/
Follow Max on Vimeo -https://vimeo.com/maxradbill
"Dream Interpreter Trailer" - Friction Makes Fire and Five Eight Films
Follow on Instagram - https://www.instagram.com/oneshottaylor
"Turkey Medicine" - Joshua Mesnik
Follow Joshua on Instagram - https://www.instagram.com/joshua.mesnik/
Like: https://www.facebook.com/joshua.mesnik/
“John’s DUI Reviews” - Zac Basket
Follow Zac Basket on Instagram - Zac Basket (@zacbasket)
Follow Zac Basket on YouTube - Zac Basket - YouTube
"Dad Doll" - Kyle Kenyon
Subscribe to Kyle -https://www.youtube.com/@kylefreakinkenyon
Donate to Kyle’s movie! Ruthie Joins a Death Cult
Follow Kyle on Instagram - https://www.instagram.com/kylefreakinkenyon/
Follow Kyle on TikTok -https://www.tiktok.com/@kylefreakinkenyon
Follow Kyle on Vimeo -https://vimeo.com/kylekenyon
https://www.kylefreakinkenyon.com/
"Roman Soliloquy" - Sethward
Join Sethward’s Patreon - https://patreon.com/sethward
Subscribe to Sethward - https://youtube.com/sethward
Like Sethward on Facebook - https://facebook.com/Sthwrd
Follow Sethward on Twitter - https://www.twitter.com/sthwrd
Follow Sethward on Instagram - https://instagram.com/sthwrdFollow Sethward on TikTok - https://tiktok.com/@sthwrd
