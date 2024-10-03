If you once again missed this month's installment of the irreverent comedy gatherings of Show&Tell: Screening Spectacular due to laundry or a serendipitous rekindling with an ex romantic partner, have no fear—we have you covered.

As mentioned in our honorary, inaugural interview with LA's premium-backyard-absurdist comedy spectacular's co-founder, we're happy to report we'll be hosting Show&Tell follow-ups after each show from here on out. Considering the filmmaker-friendly ethos of Show&Tell, we think this is a super cool way to promote the show and the filmmakers putting out some incredible work in the space.

Below, you can find the entire stream from September's spectacular—the shows, tells, stunts, you name it folks. Below the below, you can find the accredited filmmakers who created these very special videos that premiered last Friday night in the coveted home of Show&Tell's very famous mascot Shodent The Rodent.

This months outings included (but certainly were not limited to) an alien cow planet, a sneak peak at Matty Kiel's Slamdance-selected feature Unicorn Boy, as well as a couple lovely explorations into Family Guy culture.

Enjoy!

