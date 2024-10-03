If you once again missed this month's installment of the irreverent comedy gatherings of Show&Tell: Screening Spectacular due to laundry or a serendipitous rekindling with an ex romantic partner, have no fear—we have you covered.

As mentioned in our honorary, inaugural interview with LA's premium-backyard-absurdist comedy spectacular's co-founder, we're happy to report we'll be hosting Show&Tell follow-ups after each show from here on out. Considering the filmmaker-friendly ethos of Show&Tell, we think this is a super cool way to promote the show and the filmmakers putting out some incredible work in the space.

Below, you can find the entire stream from September's spectacular—the shows, tells, stunts, you name it folks. Below the below, you can find the accredited filmmakers who created these very special videos that premiered last Friday night in the coveted home of Show&Tell's very famous mascot Shodent The Rodent.

This months outings included (but certainly were not limited to) an alien cow planet, a sneak peak at Matty Kiel's Slamdance-selected feature Unicorn Boy, as well as a couple lovely explorations into Family Guy culture.

Enjoy!

Show&Tell's September 2024 Shows and Tells

"If Jesus Was Polyamorous" - Brendan McCay (WET DOG PRODUCTIONS)

Follow Brendan McCay on Instagram: http://instagram.com/brendanthegremlin

Follow and subscribe to Brendan on Youtube: https://www.youtube.com/brendanmccay

Follow Matthew Crawford on Instagram: http://instagram.com/matthewcrawford_

Follow Keegan Snow on Instagram: http://instagram.com/keegansnow

Follow Shane Barbera on instagram: http://instagram.com/shanebarbera

Follow Jill Nofziger on Instagram: http://instagram.com/jilln.n


"We Got a Green Screen" - We Got a Green Screen
Follow Matt on Tiktok - https://www.tiktok.com/@mattharbert5
Follow Sabrina on Instagram - https://www.instagram.com/sabrinachristinejohnson
Follow Carolyn on Instagra - https://www.instagram.com/carolyn.samuel.son/
Follow Brigid on Instagram - https://www.instagram.com/brigid.marshall/
Follow Sam on Instagram - https://www.instagram.com/samjcomedy/
Follow Darrin on Instagram - https://www.instagram.com/darrinbird/

"Full" - Jim Warren and Federico Slezynger

Subscribe to Jim’s YouTube - https://www.youtube.com/@sadmilkcollective

Follow Jim on Instagram: instagram.com/healthyjimm

Follow Federico on Instagram: instagram.com/federico_slezynger


"Home Delivery - Episode 5" - Kristen Garrett & Jim Garrett

Follow Jim on Instagram - instagram.com/the_real_jim_garrett

Follow Jim on YouTube - youtube.com/jimgarrett

Follow Hot 30 Microshorts Fest on Instagram - instagram.com/hot30shorts


"Gary! Ep3" - Nikolai Pike

Follow Niko on Instagram - https://www.instagram.com/nikolai_pike


"The Filthiest Freak Award" - Shane Barbera

Subscribe to Shane - www.youtube.com/shanebarbera

Follow Shane on Instagram - www.instagram.com/shanebarbera


"House Party" - Bizzair

Subscribe to Bizzair -https://www.youtube.com/@bizzairofficial

Follow Bizzair on Instagram - https://www.instagram.com/bizzairofficial/?hl=en

Follow Bizzair on TikTok -https://www.tiktok.com/@bizzair


“Thinking Too Much” - Pete Szijarto

Follow Pete on Instagram -http://instagram.com/peteszijarto

Follow Sethward on Vimeo - http://www.vimeo.com/peteszijarto

www.peteedits.com


"The Cultural Echo of Absurdity" - Internet Style

Subscribe to Internet-Style on YouTube: www.youtube.com/@internet-stylez1

Follow Internet-Style on Instagram - https://www.instagram.com/internet.style/

Follow Internet-Style on TikTok -https://www.tiktok.com/@internet.style


"The Tardy Groom" - Screwdale

Subscribe to Screwdale on YouTube: www.youtube.com/@screwdale

Subscribe to Lady Beaver on YouTube: www.youtube.com/@ladybeaver

Follow Screwdale on Instagram: http://instagram.com/cityofscrewdale

Follow Lady Beaver on Instagram: http://instagram.com/ladybeaver

Follow Rique on Instagram: http://instagram.com/riquebts

Follow Shane on Instagram: www.instagram.com/shanebarbera

Follow Isaiah on Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/artby_isaiah/

Follow Joe Cabello on Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/joe_cabello/

Follow Jason on Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/turn_your_jasoff/

Follow Anna on Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/anna_katrina_art/

Follow James on Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/polarizingfilter/

Follow Kim on Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/kimykask/

Follow Jazmin on Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/jazmin.jude/

Follow Jacob Alden Roa on Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/jacobaldenroa/

Follow Sean on Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/elhump/

Follow Jake on Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/youre.saved/

Follow Maria on Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/mar_an_films/

Follow Parker on Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/howdy.parkner/

Follow Frank on Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/frankbenvenuto/

Follow Larry on Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/lantonioaaa/

Follow David on Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/davidwoodlandart/

Follow Sumako on Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/sumakoartist/

Follow Steve on Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/stevewaldinger/

Follow Matt on Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/beingisbecoming/

Follow Lady Beaver on TikTok - https://www.tiktok.com/@ladybeaver


"A Dog's Tail" - Sofia Azpe & Dara Insixiengmay

Follow Dara Insixiengmay on Instagram - https://instagram.com/dinxie_

Follow Dara Insixiengmay on Twitter - https://twitter.com/dinxie_

Follow Sofia Azpe on Instagram - https://www.instagram.com/pickledsofa/

Follow Brett Francois (Sound Designer/Composer) on Instagram - https://www.instagram.com/brakedrown/

Follow Aly O'Neal (2D Animation) on Instagram - https://www.instagram.com/alyoanimation/


"Family Guy XP" - Alex Derderian/Triple Yeah Productions
Follow Alex on IG: https://www.instagram.com/tiredjustwakeup
Follow Triple Yeah Productions on IG: https://www.instagram.com/tripleyeahtv
Subscribe to Triple Yeah Productions: https://www.youtube.com/c/TRIPLEYEAHPRODUCTIONS

Subscribe to Alex:https://www.youtube.com/@tiredjustwakeup

www.tripleyeah.com

www.alexandraderderian.com


"Rickie’s Caretaker " - Zac Basket

Follow Zac Basket on Instagram - Zac Basket (@zacbasket)

Follow Zac Basket on YouTube - (198) Zac Basket - YouTube

Follow Calvin on Instagram - Calvin LaVallee (@space_calvin)


Matty K

Catch Unicorn Boy at Laemmle Noho - https://www.laemmle.com/film/unicorn-boy


"Father Figure (It Out)" - Sethward/Rob/Rossome/Ruggie

Join Sethward’s Patreon - https://patreon.com/sethward

Follow Ruggie on Instagram - https://www.instagram.com/onemanvariety

Subscribe to Rob Bartholow- https://youtube.com/@bobbiebarth69

Follow Ross on Instagram - https://instagram.com/rosssteeves

Subscribe to Sethward - https://youtube.com/sethward

Like Sethward on Facebook - https://facebook.com/Sthwrd

Follow Sethward on Twitter - https://www.twitter.com/sthwrd

Follow Sethward on Instagram - https://instagram.com/sthwrd

Follow Sethward on TikTok - https://tiktok.com/@sthwrd

Want to submit to Show&Tell for their next screening on October 25? Click this button!

Follow Show&Tell on Instagram to stay up to date with their upcoming shows (and tells).

From Your Site Articles
comedysethwardkyle helfshow&tellfamily guy
Festivals & EventsTopics