Since we last spoke with the sky kids —the Toronto-based production company and band that was given the chance to demo OpenAI’s upcoming advanced generative video AI model Sora —their Sora-produced short film “air head” has been blowing up the internet.

And, while a lot of the reviews of the film were positive, praising the short as one of the more cinematic, and heartfelt, of the seven videos OpenAI featured as part of their “First Impressions” series —alongside the likes of Paul Trillo, who we also spoke with about his Sora-experience —there have of course been negative comments directed towards the shy kids as well.

Partly in response to the wide-ranging feedback, as well as a way to further explore the filmmaking possibilities of combining AI with more traditional production and post-production storytelling methods, the shy kids have released a follow-up that explores the complex notoriety that comes with having your head in the AI cloud.