Here at No Film School, we try our best to report on how AI is continuing to change the creative landscape not just for filmmakers and video editors, but creative professionals in all fields. We try to remain positive about the various ways in which AI can, at times, improve workflows and make the lives of creatives (most usually video editors) easier and more streamlined.

When quotes like these come out directly from executives at major AI players like OpenAI, it can be quite disheartening. It also gives a very real and direct voice to the criticisms that are often spoken out against AI—most notably that AI technology is coming to take jobs.

However, this quote really feels pointed and lethal at creative professionals, and perhaps is more indicative of how the tech industry is shifting than we thought—or at least hoped. Anyway, here’s the quote that’s making its rounds on the internet, plus some more context from the full interview below.

OpenAI’s CTO on the Future of Creative Jobs Shared on Twitter/X by the user ( @tsarnick) we get a very clear pull quote from OpenAI’s Chief Technology Officer Mira Murati talking about how “some creative jobs maybe will go away, but maybe they shouldn't have been there in the first place." And, as you can imagine, the internet is not happy to hear this. And the response has been visceral, to say the least.