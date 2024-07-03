According to many news outlets, National Amusements, the parent company of Paramount, reached a provisional agreement with the media conglomerate Skydance for a potential merger.

We are very excited that there will continue to be five major studios (Disney, Fox, WB, Paramount/Skydance, Sony) because filmmakers need all the buyers they can get in the marketplace.

The more buyers, the more movies will get made.

I was pretty worried after various outlets suggested that merger discussions between the two companies had ceased.

But we're back on.

A recent report by CNBC revealed that a preliminary deal has been presented to a Paramount committee for review and voting.

The impetus for Paramount's search for a buyer stems from concerns raised by Wall Street and industry observers regarding its financial stability. In response, the company recently pledged to reduce its budget by half a trillion dollars.

Yes, you read that right. No word on how they will do that yet.

Paramount encompasses CBS, MTV, and Comedy Central, but there's a chance some of these will be sold off or cut to save the aforementioned money.

We'll keep you updated as this story progresses.