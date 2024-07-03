According to many news outlets, National Amusements, the parent company of Paramount, reached a provisional agreement with the media conglomerate Skydance for a potential merger.

We are very excited that there will continue to be five major studios (Disney, Fox, WB, Paramount/Skydance, Sony) because filmmakers need all the buyers they can get in the marketplace.

The more buyers, the more movies will get made.

I was pretty worried after various outlets suggested that merger discussions between the two companies had ceased.

But we're back on.

A recent report by CNBC revealed that a preliminary deal has been presented to a Paramount committee for review and voting.

The impetus for Paramount's search for a buyer stems from concerns raised by Wall Street and industry observers regarding its financial stability. In response, the company recently pledged to reduce its budget by half a trillion dollars.

Yes, you read that right. No word on how they will do that yet.

Paramount encompasses CBS, MTV, and Comedy Central, but there's a chance some of these will be sold off or cut to save the aforementioned money.

We'll keep you updated as this story progresses.

From Your Site Articles
Related Articles Around the Web
skydancemovie studioparamount
Movies & TVTopics