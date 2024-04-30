West Coast Slamdance fans have something to look forward to next year with the popular independent-first film fest moving to Los Angeles for its scheduled February 20 to 26, 2025 dates.

This will mark the first year in Slamdance history it will.move away from its original home in Park City, Utah, where it coincides with Sundance. The move is to increase accessibility for filmmakers in the spirit of its this artist-led ethos. Slamdance was originally created in 1995 by filmmakers rejected from Sundance.

We love a good counterculture fest, and happily cover the great Slamdance programming every year.

The festival is set to plant roots in West Hollywood at the DGA Theater Complex and Landmark Theater Sunset, with more locations to be announced soon. Passes will start at $50, and is also set to include select free screenings to the general public.

President and founder Peter Baxter is excited for the move, saying:

“Slamdance is coming to Los Angeles! Building upon our success in Utah, we will grow the festival with greater accessibility in Los Angeles and continue our work in launching new films, new careers, and new ideas in filmmaking”, Baxter said. “With new and existing collaborators, our mission is to increase the global value of independent film and digital media and serve the Los Angeles arts community.”

Submissions for the Slamdance 2025 Film Festival will open on May 8, 2024.