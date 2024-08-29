One of the more popular on-set monitors currently available for film and video pros is the Ultra 7 from SmallHD. Designed to be an ultra-bright option for those looking to integrate a monitor into their production rigs, the Ultra 7 is a solid option for pros looking for the bright support they need on their sets.

But, alas, they’ve been a bit personality-free without multi-color model options. That is—until now.

SmallHD just announced that they’re introducing custom colors for their Ultra 7 models with ten different options to choose from. Let’s take a look at what these options are, what they look like, and why you might want to consider one (or multiple) for you.

SmallHD Ultra 7 Monitors The SmallHD Ultra 7 has proven to be popular thanks to its 2300 cd/m² display for viewing in just about any indoor or outdoor environment. These 7" monitors also feature bright 2300 cd/m² displays, 1920x1200 touchscreen LCDs, HDMI and 6G-SDI inputs/outputs that support up to 4K, camera control options, tactile buttons, and 10-bit 4:2:2 Rec. 709 color processing. They also easily work with ARRI, Sony, and RED cinema cameras thanks to the 5-pin USB and Ethernet control ports. Now, on top of all that, the monitors will come in 10 different color options.