While the big news from NAB 2024 this year might have been the major camera announcements from Blackmagic Design and the insane generative AI video tools from Adobe, it’s also always nice to get a chance to check out some more production-minded tools and workflows from the rest of the conference floor.

At our stop at the SmallHD booth, we were excited to check out their Ultra 7 touchscreen on-camera monitor, as well as chat about their recommendations for your remote monitoring workflows with the zero-delay Bolt 6 series from Teradek.

Check out our full convo with SmallHD below.

SmallHD at NAB 2024 Joined by our co-hosts from Cinematography for Actors for our video coverage this year, it’s always nice to catch up with the folks at SmallHD, who were sharing their booth with the Teradek team to showcase the latest and greatest in remote monitoring workflow technologies. Take a look at the SmallHD ULTRA 7 UHD 4K On-Camera Touchscreen Monitor in action below.

