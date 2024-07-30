For the same cost as two movie tickets these days you can now invest in an easy-to-use, on-camera LED light which is actually quite capable of providing ample lighting for many different photo and video needs.

Now, of course, these new Vibe P96 Pro and P108 Pro compact mini LED video lights from SmallRig aren’t actually meant for your bigger and more professional video projects perhaps, but damned if they don’t look small, easy-to-use, and surprisingly powerful for something that costs under $30 and can fit into your pocket.

Let’s take a look at both the new Vibe P96 Pro and the P108 Pro and explore how these mini LEDs could be right for your small and intimate video projects.

Check Out the SmallRig Vibe P96 Pro Mini LED Video Light Retaining the iconic ring-shaped metal step-less knob design and many of the features found in the original Vibe LED series, this second-generation SmallRig Vibe P96 Pro Mini LED Video Light version also includes an embedded color LCD screen for clear parameter displaying, such as color temperature and brightness, allowing for easy one-handed adjustment. This updated version also featured an integrated quick-release cold shoe base which should enable seamless transitions between various lighting setups. Plus, with a premium 5W RGBWW light source boasting 95 CRI and 98 TLCI, the P96 delivers 1160 lux at 0.98" and 5600K, and an integrated rectangular soft light panel it should allow for a smooth transition between horizontal and vertical soft lighting setups. Here are the specs and pricing: Embedded Color LCD Screen

Multiple Mounting Options

Built-In 1500mAh Battery

1.2 Hours of Battery Life at Full Power

USB-C Charging Support

1/4"-20 Threaded Holes

Integrated Cold Shoe Mount

Simulates 2500-6500K Daylight

High-Strength ABS Frame

Durable Aluminum Alloy Construction

SmallRig Vibe P96 Pro Mini LED Video Light (Black) www.bhphotovideo.com As a second-generation entry in the Vibe LED series, this black SmallRig Vibe P96 Pro Mini LED Video Light retains the iconic ring-shaped metal stepless knob design and includes an embedded color LCD screen for clear parameter display, such as color temperature and brightness, allowing for easy one-handed adjustment. $24.99 Buy Now

Check Out the SmallRig Vibe P108 Pro Mini LED Video Light Another second-generation entry to SmallRig’s Vibe LED series, the P108 Pro Mini LED Video Light similarly retains the same iconic ring-shaped metal step-less knob design and includes an embedded color LCD screen for clear parameter display. This light also features a range of built-in special effects and excels in professional color rendering. With a built-in 1500mAh lithium polymer battery supporting USB-C charging, the P108 Pro should provide up to 1.2 hours at full power and 3 hours for regular shooting. It also offers various mounting options, including 1/4"-20 threaded holes and a cold shoe mount, and the fixture's body is made from high-strength ABS, with anodized aluminum alloy knobs and an ABS/PC softbox. Here are the specs and pricing: Embedded Color LCD Screen

