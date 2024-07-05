At what point should you get paid for the work you do to develop a project? What types of conversations should you be having with your agent? How can you show up confidently for potential projects, even though you’re feeling utterly afraid?

In today’s episode, No Film School’s GG Hawkins, Jason Hellerman, and guest Carrie Solomon discuss: Smart ways to save money as a filmmaker

How to build rapport with your reps and make sure you’re on the same page

The truth about doing development work and how you should approach being paid

An important question you must ask yourself when writing a spec

When Carrie realized she needed to scale up the story for A Family Affair

Getting in the habit of reading scripts

Why she quit working as a PA on Ingrid Goes West

Being thrown into the world of studio writing

How doing improv helped Carrie have less fear when going into meetings

Embracing failure and welcoming fear

The most intimidating part about writing A Family Affair

The difference between likeability and lovability in characters

Subscribe to the No Film School Podcast on: Apple Podcasts

Spotify

Google Get your question answered on the podcast by emailing Get your question answered on the podcast by emailing podcast@nofilmschool.com

Listen to more episodes of the No Film School podcast right here: