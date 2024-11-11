Announced back in 2021 at CES, the Sony Airpeak S1 feels like it’s been with us for much longer. As one of the biggest name competitors to DJI’s market dominance over the years, the Sony Airpeak had much promise when first announced as we covered in many articles and podcasts .

Yet, despite Sony’s strong support of their flagship professional drone, the company has reportedly decided to discontinue the Airpeak S1 and cut their losses on this pricey, yet at times capable, aerial drone.

This might come as a shock to any current Sony Airpeak S1 users, or those interested in getting a high-end drone for their aerial videography work. But you can guess what numbers were behind this decision. Still, let’s look at this drone’s legacy and what might come next.

Sony Discontinues Airpeak S1 In a statement on Sony’s website (which has to be translated from Japanese), the company has shared the news of the Airpeak S1’s discontinuation. The decision reportedly comes to “recent changes in the business environment,” and that “sales of the Airpeak S1 and related products, except for some accessories, will end at the end of March 2025.” Which, if you weren’t able to guess the reasons here off the bat, you might be in some financial trouble yourself as this clearly just comes down to ROI at this point. Still, it’s a bummer as the Airpeak S1 did have its fans and this discontinuation is going to affect many related products like battery chargers, stations, transmitters, and other gear which would be needed to maintain any current Airpeak S1 units.

What’s Next for the Drone Market? This decision to discontinue the Airpeak S1 is actually a bit odd right now though. Like many of us, Sony is undoubtedly waiting to see what happens with a potential DJI drone ban in the United States . If this ban goes through Sony would be one of the competitors best equipped to see improved sales in this market. Maybe Sony knows something we don't know about the outcome. Or perhaps the losses on the Airpeak S1 were really so severe that it wouldn’t matter. Regardless though, while the drone technology saw one of the biggest booms in the world of professional video and photography over the past several years, it also might signify that the market is at its top point. Going forward there might be less drones overall with newer ones being announced less frequently. Hopefully that’s not true as it’s been exciting to see such innovation flourish in this area, but only time will tell who will step up to replace Sony at this point.

The Sony Airpeak S1 The Sony Airpeak S1’s legacy will be strongly tied to how well the drone was designed to work with Sony Alpha cameras. Aerial videographers could use Alpha cameras and a library of lenses with a professional-level drone that could deliver impressive speed and wind resistance. The Airpeak S1 featured a comprehensive vision sensing system and convenient return-to-home feature to help ensure that the Airpeak S1 was always able to capture stunning professional-quality content, flight after flight. Sony’s flagship professional drone also featured some popular flight planning modes, a helpful remote control app, strong vision sensing and return home features and plenty of other well-received specs and functions. If you’re curious to check out the Airpeak S1 one last time (or keep tabs on units in the hope of a price drop) here are the specs and purchase options: Use Your Own Camera & Lenses

Supports Alpha Series & FX3 Cameras

S1 Gimbal Required & Not Included

0-50 mph Acceleration in 3.5 Seconds

Wind Resistance up to 44.7 mph

Up to 55.9 mph Maximum Flight Speed

Up to 22 Minutes of Flight Time

5 Cameras & 2 IR Sensor Vision Systems

Create & Fly Automated Flight Plans

Obstacle Avoidance & Braking Function