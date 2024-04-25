Firmware Updates for Sony Alpha 1 and a9 III are Here
The highly-anticipated firmware updates for several Sony cameras are finally, actually, here.
Since news of these much-anticipated firmware updates for several Sony Alpha cameras was announced back before we all lost our minds at NAB 2024 this year, it seemed like these updates would be here immediately.
However, as is often the case in this modern camera update age, it takes a bit for Sony to finally release these official firmware updates to its users and allow all of us to—you know—download them and update our cameras.
Luckily, regardless of the time gap, we’re here and thrilled to let you know that you can now update your Sony a9 III cameras with firmware update version 2.0. Plus, a revised Alpha 1 firmware update is available now as well. Let’s check them out below.
Sony a9 III Version 2.0 Firmware Update
Sony a9 III Firmware Update
As shared by Sony before, this update for the a9 III (stylized as ILCE-9M3 if you’re searching on Sony’s website for it), is bringing some significant benefits and improvements, including focus frame display updates and new C2PA compliance.
Here’s what you need to know about how to download and apply these improvements:
Note on Sony account: Before downloading the software, we recommend that you create a Sony account. After creating a Sony account or signing in with your Sony account, download the software (for customers in the USA and Canada). You also have the option to download the software without an account. (You can also download the software update with the Creators' App available in the App Store and Google Play.)
Benefits and Improvements
- Shooting & playback functions:
- Allows you to turn the camera on/off remotely from a computer using a wired connection to the internet (LAN)
Note: Remote Camera Tool Ver. 4.1.00 is required to activate this function.
- Adds a function that automatically creates still images with Shot Marks from movie frames after recordings
Note: You can add a Shot Mark while shooting or playing a movie and use it as a mark for selecting, transferring, or editing the movie.
- Allows the use of shutter speeds up to a maximum of 1/80000 seconds in all drive modes and the NR Shooting setting (long-exposure noise reduction) when the aperture value is F1.8 or higher
- Adds support for the Relay Playback function
- Adds the Sync Release function that releases the shutters of multiple sub-cameras in conjunction with the main camera's shutter timing
Note: Remote Camera Tool Ver. 4.1.00 is required to activate this function.
- Adds a function that displays the focus frame on the Remote Camera Tool app screen when the monitor and viewfinder are turned off
Note: Remote Camera Tool Ver. 4.1.00 is required to activate this function.
- The maximum number of images that can be recorded in one folder has been increased to 9,999
- Enables display of the Wi-Fi signal strength
- Adds support for C2PA format (The license availability date is undecided)
(C2PA = Coalition for Content Provenance and Authenticity)
- Adds support for Custom Grid Line
Note: Custom Grid Line is available as a paid license. Availability depends on the country and region.
- FTP transfer & network functions:
- Allows you to upload camera images directly to the Creators' Cloud app
Note: Creators’ App Ver. 2.3.1 or later is necessary. Settings must be made in the Creators' App in advance. For more information, please visit the Creators' App support website. Service may not be available in some countries or regions. Please refer to this support page.
- You can now automatically schedule FTP transfer of protected movies and still images
- Movies/still images transferred via FTP transfer can now be automatically protected
- Adds a function to prioritize specific images via FTP transfer
- Adds support for SFTP
(SFTP = Secure File Transfer Protocol)
- Others:
- Fixes an issue where the camera would occasionally become unstable during continuous shooting
- Fixes an issue where the color of a JPEG image may change when cropped in the camera
- Fixes an issue where images may not be transferred properly during FTP transfer
- Fixes an issue where the folder name setting for still images may switch from the set value to the default value (MSDCF) when the battery is removed
- Fixes an issue where the camera may not be able to connect to the network
- Fixes an issue where the timecode wasn’t always retained after a power restart
- Improves the functionality and operational stability of the camera
Note: Please refer to the Help Guide for details on all updated functions.
You can read more about this update on Sony’s website here.
Sony Alpha 1 Firmware Update
Sony Alpha 1 Firmware Update
The Sony Alpha 1 is also set to get a significant update as well, which is set to add 4K at 30p support for UVC streaming, subject recognition frame display for movies, and other new syncs and supports. You can read more about the update and how to download it below.
Note on Sony account: Before downloading the software, we recommend that you create a Sony account. After creating a Sony account or signing in with your Sony account, download the software (for customers in the USA and Canada). You also have the option to download the software without an account.
Benefits and Improvements
- Support for mobile applications:
- Adds support for the Creators' App
Notes:
- The new Creators' App mobile application replaces the Imaging Edge Mobile app. The Creators' App allows you to transfer images from the camera to your smartphone, shoot remotely, and use other various functions.
- Availability depends on the country and region.
- Adds support for the Monitor & Control app
Notes:
- The Monitor & Control app connects wirelessly to a camera and enables video monitoring and remote operation using a smartphone or tablet.
- Availability depends on the country and region.
- Shooting & playback functions:
- Adds support for the Relay Playback function
- Adds support for Breathing Compensation
Note: For compatible lens information, please refer to this support page.
- Adds the Sync Release function that releases the shutters of multiple sub-cameras in conjunction with the main camera’s shutter timing
Note: Remote Camera Tool Ver. 4.1.00 is required to activate this function.
- Adds a function that displays the focus frame on the Remote Camera Tool screen when the monitor and viewfinder are turned off
Note: Remote Camera Tool Ver. 4.1.00 is required to activate this function.
- Adds support for Image Stabilization with Body-Lens Coordinated control. For compatible lens information, please refer to this support page.
- Adds a function that allows you to narrow down the images to be played back using multiple filtering conditions, such as FTP transfer status
(FTP = File Transfer Protocol)
- The maximum number of images that can be recorded in one folder has been increased to 9,999
- Allows Timecode input with the Multi/Micro USB Terminal. You can set the timecode with the source equipment
Note: A dedicated adapter cable, which is sold separately, is required to connect to the timecode source equipment.
- Adds support for importing/switching multiple IPTC Presets
(IPTC = International Press Telecommunications Council)
- Adds support for C2PA format (The license availability date is undecided)
(C2PA = Coalition for Content Provenance and Authenticity)
- Adds support for Custom Grid Line
Notes:
- Availability depends on the country and region.
- Custom Grid Line is available as a paid license.
- FTP transfer & network functions:
- Allows you to upload camera images directly to the Creators’ Cloud app
Notes:
- Availability depends on the country and region.
- Creators' App Ver. 2.3.1 or later is necessary. Settings must be adjusted in the Creators' App in advance. For more information, please visit the Creators' App support website.
- You can now automatically schedule FTP transfer of protected movies and still images
- Movies/still images transferred via FTP transfer can now be automatically protected
- You can now transfer specific images with priority during FTP transfer
- Adds support for USB streaming
Note: When connecting to a device with a USB Type-C port, please use a commercially available USB cable or a conversion adapter.
- Adds support for SFTP
(SFTP = Secure File Transfer Protocol)
- Wireless LAN security now supports WPA3-SAE
- Improves remote shooting and image transfer security when using the Creators' App and Imaging Edge Desktop software
Note: Please update the Imaging Edge Desktop software to the latest version (Ver. 3.7.0 or later).
- Others:
- Fixes an issue where the camera may not be able to connect to the network
- Fixes an issue where images may not be transferred properly during FTP transfer
- Fixes an issue where the folder name setting for still images may switch from the set value to the default value (MSDCF) when the battery is removed
- Fixes an issue where the timecode wasn’t always retained after a power restart
- Improves the exposure stability when using extended ISO during movie recordings
- Improves the operational stability of the camera
Notes:
- Please refer to the Help Guide for details on all updated functions.
- This update is only available for Windows and macOS. A memory card version is not provided.
You can read more about this update on Sony’s website here.
