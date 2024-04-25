Since news of these much-anticipated firmware updates for several Sony Alpha cameras was announced back before we all lost our minds at NAB 2024 this year, it seemed like these updates would be here immediately.

However, as is often the case in this modern camera update age, it takes a bit for Sony to finally release these official firmware updates to its users and allow all of us to—you know—download them and update our cameras.

Luckily, regardless of the time gap, we’re here and thrilled to let you know that you can now update your Sony a9 III cameras with firmware update version 2.0. Plus, a revised Alpha 1 firmware update is available now as well. Let’s check them out below.

Sony a9 III Version 2.0 Firmware Update Sony a9 III Firmware Update www.bhphotovideo.com As shared by Sony before, this update for the a9 III (stylized as ILCE-9M3 if you’re searching on Sony’s website for it), is bringing some significant benefits and improvements, including focus frame display updates and new C2PA compliance. Here’s what you need to know about how to download and apply these improvements: Note on Sony account: Before downloading the software, we recommend that you create a Sony account. After creating a Sony account or signing in with your Sony account, download the software (for customers in the USA and Canada). You also have the option to download the software without an account. (You can also download the software update with the Creators' App available in the App Store and Google Play.) Benefits and Improvements Shooting & playback functions: Allows you to turn the camera on/off remotely from a computer using a wired connection to the internet (LAN)

Note: Remote Camera Tool Ver. 4.1.00 is required to activate this function. Adds a function that automatically creates still images with Shot Marks from movie frames after recordings

Note: You can add a Shot Mark while shooting or playing a movie and use it as a mark for selecting, transferring, or editing the movie. Allows the use of shutter speeds up to a maximum of 1/80000 seconds in all drive modes and the NR Shooting setting (long-exposure noise reduction) when the aperture value is F1.8 or higher Adds support for the Relay Playback function Adds the Sync Release function that releases the shutters of multiple sub-cameras in conjunction with the main camera's shutter timing

Note: Remote Camera Tool Ver. 4.1.00 is required to activate this function. Adds a function that displays the focus frame on the Remote Camera Tool app screen when the monitor and viewfinder are turned off

Note: Remote Camera Tool Ver. 4.1.00 is required to activate this function. The maximum number of images that can be recorded in one folder has been increased to 9,999 Enables display of the Wi-Fi signal strength Adds support for C2PA format (The license availability date is undecided)

(C2PA = Coalition for Content Provenance and Authenticity) Adds support for Custom Grid Line

Note: Custom Grid Line is available as a paid license. Availability depends on the country and region.

FTP transfer & network functions: Allows you to upload camera images directly to the Creators' Cloud app

Note: Creators’ App Ver. 2.3.1 or later is necessary. Settings must be made in the Creators' App in advance. For more information, please visit the Creators' App support website. Service may not be available in some countries or regions. Please refer to this support page. You can now automatically schedule FTP transfer of protected movies and still images Movies/still images transferred via FTP transfer can now be automatically protected Adds a function to prioritize specific images via FTP transfer Adds support for SFTP

(SFTP = Secure File Transfer Protocol)

Others: Fixes an issue where the camera would occasionally become unstable during continuous shooting Fixes an issue where the color of a JPEG image may change when cropped in the camera Fixes an issue where images may not be transferred properly during FTP transfer Fixes an issue where the folder name setting for still images may switch from the set value to the default value (MSDCF) when the battery is removed Fixes an issue where the camera may not be able to connect to the network Fixes an issue where the timecode wasn’t always retained after a power restart Improves the functionality and operational stability of the camera

Note: Please refer to the Help Guide for details on all updated functions. You can read more about this update on Sony’s website here .