As someone who made heavy use of easy-to-use lav microphones as a solo videographer for many years, it’s always nice to see some new products and innovation hit this quick-use audio space. Building off the professional performance of ECM-77, Sony has announced a similar new lav microphone with plug-in power.

The new Sony ECM-L1 omnidirectional lavalier microphone should offer some solid sound quality along with quick and easy features to make it a very capable option for solo videographers or on-the-run content creators of all types.

Let’s look at this new lav mic and explore how it could be right for your projects.

Introducing the Sony ECM-L1 Lavalier Microphone As mentioned above, the ECM-L1 is an updated version of the ECM-77 that offers a more durable, compact, and plug-in-powered form factor. The Sony ECM-L1 is ideal for creators and pro video applications and should deliver high-quality sound and durability with its brass capsule, ceramic back plate, and thick OFC cable. The capsule itself of the ECM-L1 is interesting as it should provide some clear, crisp sound along with a quick response. Also, with plug-in power rather than external power, the ECM-L1 will be more compatible with a wide range of common recording devices, from camera systems like Sony's own α and FX series to portable recorders and smartphones. The common 3.5mm screw-lock plug provides further compatibility and reliability to avoid accidental pullouts. Highly compact and featuring a discreet black finish, the ECM-L1 should be easy to hide on clothing during shoots.

Price and Availability If you’re a run-and-gun video pro or any other type of quick-work content shooter then this new lav mic could be a great option to consider or try out. It’s currently available for pre-order with shipments expected to land in late October 2024. Here are the full specs and purchase options: For Creators and Pro Video Applications

Plug-In Power for Wide Compatibility

Clear, Crisp Sound, with Quick Response

Brass Capsule, Ceramic Back Plate

Thick High-Purity OFC Cable

3.5mm Screw-Lock Connector

Highly Compact Form Factor

Shares Accessories with ECM-77