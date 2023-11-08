In the world of large aperture telephoto prime lens manufacturing, the competition is heating up. Actually, it’s not just hot now, it’s boiling. With competition from Canon and Nikon, to name a few, there are more and more large aperture telephoto prime lenses on the market than ever before.

So, or all of those, mostly, photographers looking to shoot indoor sporting events or fast wildlife subjects, a comfortable fixed focal length telephoto lens can help you capture full-length shots of distant subjects, let’s take a look at Sony’s just announced 300mm f/2.8 G Master OSS and explore how it might be the best—if not at the very least, the lightest—large aperture telephoto prime lens perfect for you and your long and close range photo (and perhaps video) needs.

Introducing the Sony 300mm f/2.8 GM OSS As mentioned above, this is a lens designed predominantly for fast and nimble photography needs. By providing the reach and speed that many pro photographers are looking for when shooting some of the biggest events in the world, the Sony FE 300mm f/2.8 GM OSS is a fast telephoto prime tailored for portable, and lightweight, use. The 300mm f/2.8 lens excels, in particular, for photographing indoor sports as well as close-range events, plus other types of photo or video journalism or wildlife shooting. With a comfortable focal length capable of capturing full-length shots of distant subjects, and with a bright f/2.8 maximum aperture, this lens should enable isolating subjects using shallow depth of field no problem.

The World’s Most Lightweight Design What’s perhaps most fascinating about this new Sony 300mm f/2.8 GM OSS lens might simply be the science behind its lightweight design. (As well as new questions about what new lenses might feature some of this lightweight technology in the future.) Measuring in at about 3.2 lbs without the tripod mount, this 300mm f/2.8 has a truly lightweight structure that can handle any handheld shooting applications, as well as not weigh down your bag too much with other lenses and gear. As a quick comparison, the Sony 300mm f/2.8 GM OSS lens measures in at just 10.4 inches long and weighs just 1,470 grams. The Canon EF 300mm f/2.8L reportedly weighs 2,400 grams and the Nikon F 300mm f/2.8 VR weighs 2,900 grams, making this Sony easily the lightest on the market. The Sony 300mm f/2.8 GM OSS in the wild Credit: Sony

Price and Availability Overall though, for those looking at lenses predominantly designed and set to be used for video needs, this might be a bit of overkill for most film and video projects. However, if there are any hybrid photo and video journalists looking to shoot long (or close) range photo and video for events or wildlife, this might be in your bag. It’s not a cheap lens of course, but with a $5,998.00 price tag it’s not insanely expensive either — especially when you compare it to some of its heavier competition. If you’re at all interested though, you can check out the full specs and purchase options below. Units are expected to be ready to ship in February 2024. Full-Frame | Maximum Aperture: f/2.8

Lightweight, Fast Telephoto Prime

Dual XD Linear Motor AF System

Optical SteadyShot Image Stabilization

Super ED & ED Elements, Nano AR Coating

Weather-Sealed Magnesium-Alloy Design

Rounded 11-Blade Diaphragm

