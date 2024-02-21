Announcing what is now their 72nd addition to their full-frame E-mount lens lineup, Sony has almost quietly developed what might be one of the most versatile (and ultimately most popular) zoom lenses to their arsenal.

The new Sony FE 24-50mm F2.8 G standard zoom lens, which is compatible with all Sony Alpha cameras, promises to provide an extremely compact and lightweight design that can still maintain high-resolution performance as you might expect to find with Sony’s G lens series.

Let’s take a look at this 24-50mm and its F2.8 maximum aperture to see how it might be a great option for the everyday video pro looking to get the most hybrid photo and video use out of their favorite Sony camera.

The Sony FE 24-50mm F2.8 G Standard Zoom Lens Promising to provide some of the best-looking bokeh and creative flexibility across their entire zoom range, Sony’s latest standard zoom could end up being one of the better workhorse options for those looking for a true upgrade to their stock lens. “The demand for light and compact standard zoom lenses is increasing, and our new FE 24-50mm F2.8 G lens offers an F2.8 standard zoom option for creators seeking portability, without a sacrifice. It is a lens option ready to go anywhere,” Yang Cheng, Vice President, Imaging Solutions, Sony Electronics Inc. This new FE 24-50mm F2.8 G is the company’s first-ever full-frame F2.8 standard zoom lens in their G series lineup and should bring the ever-popular F2.8 aperture to the masses. Which, truthfully, could be a solid option for those looking to make a bigger investment in their lenses for the first time.

Image Quality and Video Capabilities Featuring 16 elements in 13 groups, this new zoom from Sony should have great optics and image quality in a variety of shooting situations. With its bright F2.8 constant aperture, it should be capable of capturing images or video in dim lighting conditions with a shallow depth of field. The FE 24-50mm F2.8 G will also make use of its 11-blade circular aperture to yield a large and smooth bokeh, while still minimizing spherical aberrations and distortion, while also reducing 'onion ring' bokeh that so many photo and video pros have grown to dislike. The lens also boasts faster-focusing performance, improved close-up shooting, and enhanced controls for the focusing system. And, just as camera design has grown to appeal to both photo and video shooters, this lens has also been updated with attributes that specifically appeal to the needs of video shooters. The Sony FE 24-50mm F2.8 G Standard Zoom Lens static.bhphoto.com

Price and Availability Obviously, with this quality this new zoom from Sony will be a bit more expensive than your standard stock zoom lens options, but it should represent a solid upgrade that would be worth the investment as it's still a good price for what you’re getting. Here are the full specs and purchase options: Full-Frame f/2.8

Fast, Lightweight Mid-Range Zoom

Aperture De-Click and Lock Switches

Aspherical and ED Elements

Fluorine Coating

Dust and Moisture-Resistant Construction