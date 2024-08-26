Craft Tension With ‘Spermworld’ and ‘How To Blow Up a Pipeline’ Editor Daniel Garber
“Making a decision not to cut is a huge part of editing.”
Aug 26, 2024
As an editor, should you specialize in documentary film or narrative film?
Who says you can’t do both. Editor Daniel Garber proves it’s possible, sharing his unique approach to editing some of his most recent projects. He dives into the nuances of pacing, note-taking, and the art of knowing when not to cut.
In today’s episode, No Film School’s GG Hawkins speaks with editor Daniel Garber to discuss:
- Getting his first editing credit and learning from other established editors
- Working with director Lance Oppenheim on multiple films
- Keeping your expenses low as a filmmaker
- How tension emerges from the performances and the pacing of the edit
- Differences between doc and fiction
- The unexpected moments that happen after a scene has wrapped
- A very efficient note-taking process
- Working on small indie films compared to large productions
- The power of face-to-face interactions
This episode of The No Film School Podcast was produced by GG Hawkins.
