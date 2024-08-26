As an editor, should you specialize in documentary film or narrative film?

Who says you can’t do both. Editor Daniel Garber proves it’s possible, sharing his unique approach to editing some of his most recent projects. He dives into the nuances of pacing, note-taking, and the art of knowing when not to cut.

In today’s episode, No Film School’s GG Hawkins speaks with editor Daniel Garber to discuss: Getting his first editing credit and learning from other established editors

Working with director Lance Oppenheim on multiple films

Keeping your expenses low as a filmmaker

How tension emerges from the performances and the pacing of the edit

Differences between doc and fiction

The unexpected moments that happen after a scene has wrapped

A very efficient note-taking process

Working on small indie films compared to large productions

The power of face-to-face interactions

