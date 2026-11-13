While many filmmakers and video editors have, for whatever reason, fierce brand loyalty to their favorite camera systems and video editing platforms, there’s something to be said for rising above favoritism and using the best tools for the job at every turn.

To help with this, it requires either deep pockets and a lot of time, or simplified ways to access and link these different brands into easy-to-use, comprehensive workflows.

On the video editing side, Projective has announced that it is releasing Strawberry for DaVinci Resolve as a new collaboration and project panel that fits directly into your existing setup and bridges all your workflows together.

Strawberry for DaVinci Resolve Credit: Projective We’re all familiar with DaVinci Resolve now, as it has become one of the industry standards for color finishing. Projective’s Strawberry is set to let editors and colorists work from the same project by bridging Avid Media Composer and Resolve without redundant file duplication or complex round-tripping. Here are some key workflow perks: Shared Project Workflows : Manage underlying project files and databases centrally so Premiere/Avid editors and Resolve colorists access identical assets simultaneously.

: Manage underlying project files and databases centrally so Premiere/Avid editors and Resolve colorists access identical assets simultaneously. Direct XML & AAF Exchange : Effortlessly transfer sequences between applications while maintaining dynamic links directly back to Original Camera Footage.

: Effortlessly transfer sequences between applications while maintaining dynamic links directly back to Original Camera Footage. Grade Alongside Media Composer : Allow finishing suites to begin color grading while editing is still actively underway without creating file conflicts.

: Allow finishing suites to begin color grading while editing is still actively underway without creating file conflicts. Zero Media Duplication : Eliminate constant copying or relinking of high-res files across NLEs to conserve high-performance storage.

: Eliminate constant copying or relinking of high-res files across NLEs to conserve high-performance storage. Adobe Premiere integration: All this functionality also applies to editorial workflows between Premiere and Resolve. Overall, this could be a nice way to remove compatibility headaches and help teams transition editorial workflows from Avid to Resolve without complex file migrations and custom scripts.