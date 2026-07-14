Ideally designed for any mix of professional colorists, DPs, or other finishing artists looking to deliver in PQ and HLG, this HDR Toolkit is another SDR-to-HDR conversion tool that could be a solid option to consider for those looking to cover everything needed with their DCTLs.

Billed as a “three-tool” HDR system specifically designed for DaVinci Resolve, this option indeed includes three tools (SDR-to-HDR conversion, peak-nit limiting, and nit-level exposure analysis) that all share a common diagnostic language and can run in real time on the node graph.

Could this be a nice option to consider? Here’s what you need to know.

The HDR Toolkit Credit: PixelTools As mentioned above, this is another SDR-to-HDR tool that could be a solid choice for those looking to improve their conversion workflows. We’ve covered other options like Beeble’s SwithHDR AI model , but this one seems a bit more robust, offering multiple tools and a ton of features. The goal of this HDR Toolkit is to cover the moves that every HDR delivery demands, as the tool can help place a finished SDR-grade directly into an HDR container with all of its look intact. The tool can further let users roll their peaks into the deliverable spec without a hard clip, as it can read every pixel in nit before the file leaves the suite. At the end of your workflows, this HDR Toolkit can place a finished Rec.709 or P3 grade into PQ or HLG and ensure you can keep the look your client signed off on; then you can expand highlights only if the image calls for it.