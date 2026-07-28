Exciting times are ahead for those working in broadcast. No, AI isn’t here to completely replace all of our jobs just yet. That might not be too exciting. What is exciting is that Blackmagic Design has not one, but three, new Thunderbolt 4 capture and playback devices built for broadcast use in SD, HD, and Ultra HD up to 2160p60.

These three new devices are part of the company’s UltraStudio Mini 12G family and are set to bring impressive specs and features to your broadcast setups, if you’re interested. Let’s explore.

Blackmagic UltraStudio Mini 12G Family This is pretty big news, to be honest, as Blackmagic Design is really doubling down on broadcast solutions that aim to make workflows better, more sophisticated, and easier to use. This new lineup is set to consist of the capture-only UltraStudio Mini Recorder 12G, the playback-only UltraStudio Mini Monitor 12G, and the bidirectional UltraStudio Mini Replay 12G. These three devices are all set to combine simultaneous 12G-SDI capture and playback with dual independent fill and key outputs, a dedicated monitoring output, and support for the live action replay features in DaVinci Resolve. Designed specifically as video capture and playback solutions for your Thunderbolt computers, these three models should be fully capable of extremely high-quality broadcast use, and the replay model in particular will support live action replay features in DaVinci Resolve. All models are also set to work in SD, HD and Ultra HD video standards up to 2160p60. Credit: Blackmagic Design

Meet the New Family Here’s the full breakdown for each of the new devices as shared by Blackmagic Design: UltraStudioMini Recorder 12G: This input only model captures from 12G-SDI and HDMI in SD, HD and Ultra HD. It's perfect for live streaming using software such as Open Broadcaster. Or archive from old broadcast decks into popular edit software or the free included Media Express software. You can even record from game consoles!

UltraStudio Mini Monitor 12G: This output only model plays back to 12G-SDI and HDMI in SD, HD and Ultra HD. It's the perfect solution for monitoring playback from popular edit software. Dual 12G-SDI outputs support fill and key for broadcast graphics, automatically converting the alpha channel in graphics to a key output.

UltraStudio Mini Replay 12G: This 12G-SDI only model can both capture and play back, at the same time! This makes it great for using computers as real time AI processors or for live action replay with DaVinci Resolve. Connect the input to your switcher multi-view. Then replay with auto stingers using the fill and key outputs! The goal for these three devices, and the new family in general, is to better integrate news editing and replays into your DaVinci Resolve workflows, as the Resolve cut page will also have new editing, media player, and replay features. Credit: Blackmagic Design