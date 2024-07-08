A List of Strong Verbs for Writers
Find the right words to capture every scene in your story.
As a writer, I am always looking for the right words to put into my screenplay. I want what I put onto paper to be evocative, real, and powerful.
To do that, I often need to find the right strong verbs for the job.
In the realm of writing, verbs are the unsung heroes, the driving force behind every sentence. They propel narratives forward, infuse emotions into characters, and paint vivid imagery in the reader's mind. Whether you're crafting a heart-wrenching novel, a persuasive essay, or a captivating poem, the right verbs can elevate your writing from mundane to mesmerizing.
Hopefully, this list helps your story come together and takes you somewhere you never thought possible.
Let's dive in.
Strong Verbs
Verbs of Creation and Construction
- Assemble
- Build
- Concoct
- Craft
- Cultivate
- Design
- Engineer
- Fabricate
- Forge
- Formulate
- Generate
- Mold
- Produce
- Sculpt
- Synthesize
- Weave
Verbs of Sound and Voice
- Bellow
- Boom
- Chirp
- Crackle
- Growl
- Hiss
- Howl
- Murmur
- Roar
- Rumble
- Scream
- Shriek
- Sizzle
- Snap
- Squeak
- Thunder
- Trill
- Warble
- Whisper
Verbs of Light and Dark
- Beam
- Blaze
- Dazzle
- Flicker
- Glimmer
- Gleam
- Glow
- Illuminate
- Radiate
- Shimmer
- Sparkle
- Twinkle
- Darken
- Dim
- Eclipse
- Fade
- Obscure
- Shadow
Verbs of Taste and Smell
- Devour
- Gulp
- Nibble
- Savor
- Inhale
- Sniff
- Waft
Verbs of Weather and Nature
- Billow
- Blossom
- Brew
- Cascade
- Churn
- Drift
- Erupt
- Gust
- Howl
- Rage
- Ripen
- Rustle
- Scatter
- Surge
- Swirl
- Wilt
Verbs of Time and Change
- Accelerate
- Anticipate
- Dawdle
- Delay
- Endure
- Evolve
- Hasten
- Linger
- Persist
- Postpone
- Procrastinate
- Rush
- Tarry
- Wither
Verbs of Mystery and Intrigue
- Allude
- Conceal
- Conspire
- Decipher
- Elucidate
- Enigmatize
- Evade
- Hint
- Lurk
- Obscure
- Shroud
- Unravel
- Veil
Verbs of Power and Authority
- Command
- Dictate
- Dominate
- Empower
- Enforce
- Govern
- Influence
- Lead
- Manipulate
- Overrule
- Preside
- Reign
- Rule
Verbs of Deception &andManipulation
- Beguile
- Betray
- Camouflage
- Con
- Deceive
- Disguise
- Dupe
- Ensnare
- Hoodwink
- Mislead
- Outwit
- Swindle
- Trick
Verbs of Investigation and Discovery
- Analyze
- Deduce
- Detect
- Discern
- Examine
- Explore
- Ferret
- Probe
- Research
- Scrutinize
- Uncover
- Unearth
Verbs of Movement in Nature
- Bob
- Flutter
- Meander
- Ripple
- Rustle
- Sway
- Undulate
- Waver
Verbs of Cooking and Preparation
- Bake
- Blanch
- Braise
- Broil
- Caramelize
- Chop
- Dice
- Drizzle
- Fry
- Grate
- Grill
- Marinate
- Mince
- Poach
- Roast
- Sauté
- Sear
- Simmer
- Steam
- Stir-fry
- Whip
- Whisk
Verbs of Technology and Innovation
- Automate
- Calculate
- Compute
- Debug
- Encrypt
- Execute
- Interface
- Optimize
- Program
- Render
- Simulate
- Streamline
- Upgrade
Verbs of Conflict and Resolution
- Argue
- Bicker
- Clash
- Compromise
- Debate
- Disagree
- Feud
- Mediate
- Negotiate
- Quarrel
- Reconcile
- Resolve
- Squabble
- Wrangle
Verbs of Celebration and Festivity
- Carouse
- Celebrate
- Commemorate
- Feast
- Frolic
- Rejoice
- Revel
Verbs of Nature's Beauty
- Bloom
- Blossom
- Effervesce
- Glisten
- Radiate
- Shimmer
- Sparkle
- Thrive
- Unfurl
Verbs of Water
- Cascade
- Drip
- Drown
- Flow
- Gush
- Lap
- Overflow
- Plunge
- Ripple
- Splash
- Spray
- Surge
- Trickle
Verbs of Movement (Body)
- Beckon
- Blink
- Bow
- Brandish
- Embrace
- Flinch
- Frown
- Gesture
- Grimace
- Nod
- Shrug
- Smirk
- Sneer
- Wink
Verbs of Helping and Support
- Aid
- Assist
- Bolster
- Comfort
- Console
- Counsel
- Encourage
- Guide
- Mentor
- Nurture
- Reassure
- Solace
- Sustain
- Uplift
Verbs of Hindrance and Obstruction
- Bar
- Block
- Clog
- Confine
- Curb
- Delay
- Deter
- Frustrate
- Hamper
- Hinder
- Impede
- Inhibit
- Obstruct
- Restrict
- Stymie
- Thwart
Verbs of Sound (More Specific)
- Clank
- Clang
- Ding
- Gurgle
- Hiss
- Hoot
- Jingle
- Moan
- Pop
- Rattle
- Ring
- Screech
- Squeal
- Thud
- Tick
- Toot
- Whoosh
Verbs of Business and Finance
- Acquire
- Allocate
- Amass
- Audit
- Budget
- Invest
- Liquidate
- Market
- Merge
- Outsource
- Profit
- Regulate
- Subsidize
- Transact
Hope these help your next screenplay!
