As a writer, I am always looking for the right words to put into my screenplay. I want what I put onto paper to be evocative, real, and powerful.

To do that, I often need to find the right strong verbs for the job.

In the realm of writing, verbs are the unsung heroes, the driving force behind every sentence. They propel narratives forward, infuse emotions into characters, and paint vivid imagery in the reader's mind. Whether you're crafting a heart-wrenching novel, a persuasive essay, or a captivating poem, the right verbs can elevate your writing from mundane to mesmerizing.



Hopefully, this list helps your story come together and takes you somewhere you never thought possible.

Let's dive in.

Strong Verbs Conan the Barbarian Universal Verbs of Creation and Construction Assemble

Build

Concoct

Craft

Cultivate

Design

Engineer

Fabricate

Forge

Formulate

Generate

Mold

Produce

Sculpt

Synthesize

Weave Verbs of Sound and Voice Bellow

Boom

Chirp

Crackle

Growl

Hiss

Howl

Murmur

Roar

Rumble

Scream

Shriek

Sizzle

Snap

Squeak

Thunder

Trill

Warble

Whisper Verbs of Light and Dark Beam

Blaze

Dazzle

Flicker

Glimmer

Gleam

Glow

Illuminate

Radiate

Shimmer

Sparkle

Twinkle

Darken

Dim

Eclipse

Fade

Obscure

Shadow Verbs of Taste and Smell Devour

Gulp

Nibble

Savor

Inhale

Sniff

Waft Verbs of Weather and Nature Billow

Blossom

Brew

Cascade

Churn

Drift

Erupt

Gust

Howl

Rage

Ripen

Rustle

Scatter

Surge

Swirl

Wilt Verbs of Time and Change Accelerate

Anticipate

Dawdle

Delay

Endure

Evolve

Hasten

Linger

Persist

Postpone

Procrastinate

Rush

Tarry

Wither Verbs of Mystery and Intrigue Allude

Conceal

Conspire

Decipher

Elucidate

Enigmatize

Evade

Hint

Lurk

Obscure

Shroud

Unravel

Veil Verbs of Power and Authority Command

Dictate

Dominate

Empower

Enforce

Govern

Influence

Lead

Manipulate

Overrule

Preside

Reign

Rule Verbs of Deception &andManipulation Beguile

Betray

Camouflage

Con

Deceive

Disguise

Dupe

Ensnare

Hoodwink

Mislead

Outwit

Swindle

Trick Verbs of Investigation and Discovery Analyze

Deduce

Detect

Discern

Examine

Explore

Ferret

Probe

Research

Scrutinize

Uncover

Unearth Verbs of Movement in Nature Bob

Flutter

Meander

Ripple

Rustle

Sway

Undulate

Waver Verbs of Cooking and Preparation Bake

Blanch

Braise

Broil

Caramelize

Chop

Dice

Drizzle

Fry

Grate

Grill

Marinate

Mince

Poach

Roast

Sauté

Sear

Simmer

Steam

Stir-fry

Whip

Whisk Verbs of Technology and Innovation Automate

Calculate

Compute

Debug

Encrypt

Execute

Interface

Optimize

Program

Render

Simulate

Streamline

Upgrade Verbs of Conflict and Resolution Argue

Bicker

Clash

Compromise

Debate

Disagree

Feud

Mediate

Negotiate

Quarrel

Reconcile

Resolve

Squabble

Wrangle Verbs of Celebration and Festivity Carouse

Celebrate

Commemorate

Feast

Frolic

Rejoice

Revel Verbs of Nature's Beauty Bloom

Blossom

Effervesce

Glisten

Radiate

Shimmer

Sparkle

Thrive

Unfurl Verbs of Water Cascade

Drip

Drown

Flow

Gush

Lap

Overflow

Plunge

Ripple

Splash

Spray

Surge

Trickle Verbs of Movement (Body) Beckon

Blink

Bow

Brandish

Embrace

Flinch

Frown

Gesture

Grimace

Nod

Shrug

Smirk

Sneer

Wink Verbs of Helping and Support Aid

Assist

Bolster

Comfort

Console

Counsel

Encourage

Guide

Mentor

Nurture

Reassure

Solace

Sustain

Uplift Verbs of Hindrance and Obstruction Bar

Block

Clog

Confine

Curb

Delay

Deter

Frustrate

Hamper

Hinder

Impede

Inhibit

Obstruct

Restrict

Stymie

Thwart Verbs of Sound (More Specific) Clank

Clang

Ding

Gurgle

Hiss

Hoot

Jingle

Moan

Pop

Rattle

Ring

Screech

Squeal

Thud

Tick

Toot

Whoosh Verbs of Business and Finance Acquire

Allocate

Amass

Audit

Budget

Invest

Liquidate

Market

Merge

Outsource

Profit

Regulate

Subsidize

Transact

Hope these help your next screenplay!