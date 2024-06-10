If you're like me, then you sometimes have trouble getting your thoughts precisely down on paper. As storytellers, we want to be as concise and articulate as possible, but we also want people to feel and connect with our characters and screenplays.

This is a very delicate balance. Often, I find it best to write the first draft and get all my ideas out on the page. Then, when I have time to rewrite, I go back and do a pass where I supercharge my words.

What is "supercharging" your words?

Basically, you want to have a diverse amount of words inside your script. Words that help you pull emotions out of the reader. Sure, someone can "walk" across the room. but what if they strut? Or saunter? Or slink? That conjures many different characters and emotions.

That's great writing. What can you say about a character that better indicates their mood, their personality, their goals? Since screenwriting is entirely visual, the words you choose need to help fill in the blanks for the reader or viewer.

In the moment, it can be hard to think of the perfect word. So we compiled this list to help you brainstorm what fits your scene best.

Check out this list of words. Hopefully, it helps you on your screenwriting journey.

Use These 250 Strong Verbs to Supercharge Your Screenwriting Absorb Abort Advance Advise Alter Amend Amplify Attack Balloon Bash Batter Beam Beef Blab Blast Bolt Boost Brief Broadcast Brood Burst Bus Bust Capture Catch Charge Chap Chip Clasp Climb Clutch Collide Command Commune Cower Crackle Crash Crave Crush Dangle Dash Demolish Depart Deposit Detect Deviate Devour Direct Discern Discover Dismantle Download Drag Drain Drip Drop Eavesdrop Engage Engulf Enlarge Ensnare Envelop Erase Escort Expand Explode Explore Expose Extend Extract Eyeball Fight Fish Fling Fly Frown Fuse Garble Gaze Glare Gleam Glisten Glitter Gobble Govern Grasp Gravitate Grip Groan Grope Growl Guide Gush Hack Hail Heighten Hobble Hover Hurry Ignite Illuminate Inspect Instruct Intensify Intertwine Impart Jostle Journey Lash Launch Lead Leap Locate Lurch Lurk Magnify Mimic Mint Moan Modify Multiply Muse Mushroom Mystify Notice Notify Obtain Oppress Order Paint Park Peck Peek Peer Perceive Picture Pilot Pinpoint Place Plant Plop Pluck Plunge Poison Pop Position Power Prickle Probe Prune Realize Recite Recoil Refashion Refine Remove Report Retreat Reveal Reverberate Revitalize Revolutionize Revolve Rip Rise Ruin Rush Rust Saunter Scamper Scan Scorch Scrape Scratch Scrawl Seize Serve Shatter Shepherd Shimmer Shine Shock Shrivel Sizzle Skip Skulk Slash Slide Slink Slip Slump Slurp Smash Smite Snag Snarl Sneak Snowball Soar Spam Sparkle Sport Sprinkle Stare Starve Steal Steer Storm Strain Stretch Strip Stroll Struggle Stumble Supercharge Supersize Surge Survey Swell Swipe Swoon Tail Tattle Toddle Transfigure Transform Travel Treat Trim Trip Trudge Tussle Uncover Unearth Untangle Unveil Usher Veil Wail Weave Wind Withdraw Wreck Wrench Wrest Wrestle Wring Yank Zing Zap

What do you think of this list? Leave additions in the comments.