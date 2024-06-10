Use These 250 Strong Verbs to Supercharge Your Screenwriting
Word choice matters!
If you're like me, then you sometimes have trouble getting your thoughts precisely down on paper. As storytellers, we want to be as concise and articulate as possible, but we also want people to feel and connect with our characters and screenplays.
This is a very delicate balance. Often, I find it best to write the first draft and get all my ideas out on the page. Then, when I have time to rewrite, I go back and do a pass where I supercharge my words.
What is "supercharging" your words?
Basically, you want to have a diverse amount of words inside your script. Words that help you pull emotions out of the reader. Sure, someone can "walk" across the room. but what if they strut? Or saunter? Or slink? That conjures many different characters and emotions.
That's great writing. What can you say about a character that better indicates their mood, their personality, their goals? Since screenwriting is entirely visual, the words you choose need to help fill in the blanks for the reader or viewer.
In the moment, it can be hard to think of the perfect word. So we compiled this list to help you brainstorm what fits your scene best.
Check out this list of words. Hopefully, it helps you on your screenwriting journey.
Use These 250 Strong Verbs to Supercharge Your Screenwriting
- Absorb
- Abort
- Advance
- Advise
- Alter
- Amend
- Amplify
- Attack
- Balloon
- Bash
- Batter
- Beam
- Beef
- Blab
- Blast
- Bolt
- Boost
- Brief
- Broadcast
- Brood
- Burst
- Bus
- Bust
- Capture
- Catch
- Charge
- Chap
- Chip
- Clasp
- Climb
- Clutch
- Collide
- Command
- Commune
- Cower
- Crackle
- Crash
- Crave
- Crush
- Dangle
- Dash
- Demolish
- Depart
- Deposit
- Detect
- Deviate
- Devour
- Direct
- Discern
- Discover
- Dismantle
- Download
- Drag
- Drain
- Drip
- Drop
- Eavesdrop
- Engage
- Engulf
- Enlarge
- Ensnare
- Envelop
- Erase
- Escort
- Expand
- Explode
- Explore
- Expose
- Extend
- Extract
- Eyeball
- Fight
- Fish
- Fling
- Fly
- Frown
- Fuse
- Garble
- Gaze
- Glare
- Gleam
- Glisten
- Glitter
- Gobble
- Govern
- Grasp
- Gravitate
- Grip
- Groan
- Grope
- Growl
- Guide
- Gush
- Hack
- Hail
- Heighten
- Hobble
- Hover
- Hurry
- Ignite
- Illuminate
- Inspect
- Instruct
- Intensify
- Intertwine
- Impart
- Jostle
- Journey
- Lash
- Launch
- Lead
- Leap
- Locate
- Lurch
- Lurk
- Magnify
- Mimic
- Mint
- Moan
- Modify
- Multiply
- Muse
- Mushroom
- Mystify
- Notice
- Notify
- Obtain
- Oppress
- Order
- Paint
- Park
- Peck
- Peek
- Peer
- Perceive
- Picture
- Pilot
- Pinpoint
- Place
- Plant
- Plop
- Pluck
- Plunge
- Poison
- Pop
- Position
- Power
- Prickle
- Probe
- Prune
- Realize
- Recite
- Recoil
- Refashion
- Refine
- Remove
- Report
- Retreat
- Reveal
- Reverberate
- Revitalize
- Revolutionize
- Revolve
- Rip
- Rise
- Ruin
- Rush
- Rust
- Saunter
- Scamper
- Scan
- Scorch
- Scrape
- Scratch
- Scrawl
- Seize
- Serve
- Shatter
- Shepherd
- Shimmer
- Shine
- Shock
- Shrivel
- Sizzle
- Skip
- Skulk
- Slash
- Slide
- Slink
- Slip
- Slump
- Slurp
- Smash
- Smite
- Snag
- Snarl
- Sneak
- Snowball
- Soar
- Spam
- Sparkle
- Sport
- Sprinkle
- Stare
- Starve
- Steal
- Steer
- Storm
- Strain
- Stretch
- Strip
- Stroll
- Struggle
- Stumble
- Supercharge
- Supersize
- Surge
- Survey
- Swell
- Swipe
- Swoon
- Tail
- Tattle
- Toddle
- Transfigure
- Transform
- Travel
- Treat
- Trim
- Trip
- Trudge
- Tussle
- Uncover
- Unearth
- Untangle
- Unveil
- Usher
- Veil
- Wail
- Weave
- Wind
- Withdraw
- Wreck
- Wrench
- Wrest
- Wrestle
- Wring
- Yank
- Zing
- Zap
