Not all documentary filmmakers planned to be in the documentary space. Some didn’t even know they would be in the film industry to begin with. This is what we talked about in our round table discussion at Sundance, with a group of documentary film directors. Each of these award-winning directors have decades of experience in filmmaking.







In today’s episode, No Film School’s GG Hawkins, speaks with documentary directors Alex Stapleton, Jeff Zimbalist, Michael John Warren, and Tony Gerber to discuss:

Their current projects

What it’s like to finally turn the camera on yourself as a director

How to find yourself and who you really want to be

Their unique paths to becoming documentary filmmakers

Earning more money and having more creative autonomy

Holding onto your projects even if it doesn’t sell right away

Why you should avoid industry chatter

Finding the overlap between your hobby and filmmaking

Figuring out where to start - production or post

A good story is more important than high tech tools





Mentioned:

