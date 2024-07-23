The biggest movie of the weekend was Twisters, which crushed at the box office and got everyone talking about the chemistry between Glen Powell and Daisy Edgar-Jones and all those fun set pieces.

There were a lot of interesting parts of the movie, but the ending was a rather controversial one, with a shot being cut at the last minute that left people wanting a little more and left other people satisfied.

Regardless, it's what everyone was talking about outside the theater, so I wanted to bring it up here.

Spoilers for Twisters to follow!

I went to a 7 O'clock showing of Twisters on Saturday night at the Century City Mall in Los Angeles. As the movie started to wrap up, people in the crowd were calling for a kiss while the main characters were at the airport.

But the kiss never comes. A siren goes off, and the leads head off to fight another tornado (as they do).

The movie spent a lot of time setting up a romance between the leads, even adding a third character to have a love triangle. Even with all that sexual tension, no one gives each other a smooch. What the heck?

Glen Powell and Daisy Edgar-Jones spoke to Variety, who brought up the lack of a kiss at the end of the movie. It turns out, there was a kiss and it was cut, thanks to a note from what many consider to be the greatest movie director of all time.

“I think it’s a Spielberg note, wasn’t it? I think it stops the film feeling too clichéd, actually," Edgar-Jones told Variety. "I think there’s something really wonderful about it feeling like there’s a continuation. This isn’t the end of their story. They’re united by their shared passion for something."

“I feel like a kiss would be sort of unrepresentative of the right goal at the end of the movie. And it is a good Spielberg note. It’s why that kid is still in this game. It’s amazing, Powell added.

I think this is pretty fascinating. While some audience members, myself included, were looking at the kiss as a way to show a character was embracing the new life, maybe the idea that she's back in the mix and pursuing tornados is enough.

It sort of gave you that Han Solo and Princess Leia feeling of the inevitable romance, even if they're making us wait until there's a third movie to see it on screen.

My own personal opinion is that they shouldn't have cut the kiss. I felt like it was something the audience waned, a cliche that works and makes us feel the complete cycle of a character arc. But I respect making a decision and having good reasoning behind it.

Let me know what you think in the comments.