As we saw with a Kickstarter campaign that teased this upcoming lens, 7Artisans’ budget-friendly, parfocal design cine zoom lens is finally here featuring a full array of features for those looking to cover their Super35 sensor Canon or ARRI mount cameras.

Featuring a 24-96mm T2.9 range along with superb breathing compensation, and complete compatibility with your creative vision, this new 7Artisans Photoelectric Sprite cine zoom could be a great indie lens option that won’t break the bank (too much) with a sup-$2,000 price point.

Let’s take a look at this new Kickstarted lens and explore what it has to offer.

The 7Artisans Photoelectric Sprite 24-96mm T2.9 Cine Zoom Lens Designed for Super35 sensors and set to feature the option to choose between a Canon EF or ARRI PL lens mount (which you can of course change yourself), this 7Artisans Photoelectric Sprite 24-96mm T2.9 Cine Zoom Lens features a 13-bladed aperture that is able to stay constant through your entire zoom range. From their Kickstarter, 7Artisans promises that the Sprite 24-96mm T2.9 Cine Zoom Lens “makes a gateway to unlocking the true artistry of filmmaking.” And that it’s a great tool to help “immerse your audience in visually stunning stories as you effortlessly control the breathing effect, ensuring each frame is a testament to your creative brilliance. Whether capturing intimate moments or dynamic action scenes, this lens gives you the precision to bring your vision to life in cinematic splendor.” This new lens, just as advertised on Kickstarter, will feature an 86mm front filter thread and plenty of other pro-minded features like a de-clicked aperture ring, cine-style focus, iris, and zoom gear rings, and some helpful focus markers which you can measure out in either meters or feet.