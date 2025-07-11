This weekend, James Gunn's highly anticipated Superman has finally soared into theaters. Now, if you're like me, the first thing you do when one of these movies comes out is to see if you need to stay through the credits.

Yes, there is a post-credits scene in the Superman movie! So stick around.

The movie is tracking well, and people are excited to have fun watching. The film, starring David Corenswet as the Man of Steel, Rachel Brosnahan as the intrepid Lois Lane, and Nicholas Hoult as the villainous Lex Luthor, delivers a fresh and compelling take on the iconic superhero.

Today, I want to explain to you the ending of the movie and talk about what happens in the post-credits scene.

Let's dive in.

The Ending of Superman

At the end of the movie, Luthor has turned the public against Superman and unleashed a black hole that threatens to consume Metropolis. To make matters worse, Superman must also contend with Ultraman, a clone created by Luthor, and The Engineer, another powerful metahuman.

Superman needs to beat all of them at the same time in order to save the world.

To do so, he speaks with vulnerability to the world and promises to protect them. He reminds them of his own vulnerabilities and says he's not that different than them.

Then, in the battle, Superman defeats Ultraman and The Engineer, and with the help of Lois Lane and the Daily Planet, exposes Luthor's schemes.

Luthor is arrested, and Superman's name is cleared.

Just before the credits roll, Superman introduces a new Kryptonian force of nature: Milly Alcock makes her debut as Kara Zor-El.

As the future star of DC's Supergirl movie, she's not just Superman's cousin and the true master of the super-dog Krypto.

It's a happy ending, but there's more to come after the credits.

Post-Credit Surprises: A Glimpse into the Future

Superman features two post-credit scenes that offer a glimpse into what's to come in the DC Universe.

The first is a heartwarming moment showing Superman and his dog, Krypto, cuddling in the vastness of space. It's a quiet, touching scene that underscores the hero's gentle nature.

The second post-credit scene is a more direct setup for future installments. We see a conversation between Superman and Mister Terrific, where they discuss the extensive damage to Metropolis.

As they observe the damage from the now-closed black hole rift, Superman playfully points out that the resulting crack through Metropolis isn't perfectly straight.

This comment annoys Mister Terrific.

After the offended hero walks away, Superman scolds himself for the joke, lamenting, "I can be such a jerk sometimes."

It's a funny little snippet of a scene.

Superman Sequel?

While a direct sequel to Superman has yet to be officially announced, the film is clearly intended as a launchpad for a new, cohesive DC Universe.

Summing It All Up

Superman has ushered in a new era for the DC Universe. Fans have every reason to be excited for what the future holds for the Man of Steel and the other heroes of this new cinematic world.

It will be interesting to see where James Gunn takes it from here.

Let me know what you think in the comments.