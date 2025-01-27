In this episode of No Film School, GG Hawkins sits down with filmmakers Sarah Mokh, Stephen Cedars, Benji Kleiman, and Imran J. Khan to discuss navigating the South by Southwest (SXSW) Film Festival. With insights from seasoned festival veterans, this episode offers practical advice and candid reflections on how to make the most of a festival experience, whether you’re a first-timer or a returning filmmaker.

In this episode, No Film School’s GG Hawkins and guests discuss: The importance of preparation before attending a festival and knowing how to pitch yourself and your project.

How to pace yourself and avoid burnout over the course of a week-long festival.

The value of publicists in boosting your film's visibility and managing PR.

Stories and lessons from navigating previous festivals, including Sundance and SXSW.

Audience engagement strategies to make your screenings successful.

