Following up on the heels of a Zoom announcing their new H2essential 32-bit float recorder , TASCAM is hammering back with a new 32-bit float option of their own as well. The new TASCAM FR-AV2 is a 32-bit field recorder that offers no-clip recording, timecode generation, and plenty of inputs and functions.

And, as far as compact 32-bit float field recorders go, this one does look quite lightweight and easy to use, making it possibly an ideal fit for on-the-run videographers and DIY filmmakers looking to get field audio without worrying about clipping or other variables.

Let’s take a look at this new TASCAM FR-AV2 and explore if it might be right for your video projects.

A Compact 32-Bit Float Field Recorder Dubbed a field recorder-slash-timecode generator for videographers, the TASCAM FR-AV2 excels in both areas. It’s also set to offer two premium XLR/TRS mic/line inputs, a jam-sync function, and optional Bluetooth wireless monitoring. It’s also indeed very compact and lightweight as its fiberglass enclosure should ensure that it’s able to fit on many different camera rigs or setups. The FR-AV2 also features a 2” color LCD display that should maximize visibility and operability when shooting outdoors.

Fine-Tune Your Sound The big selling point here might simply be the no-clip recording capabilities as users will be able to fine tune their sound before capture with the onboard low-cut filter, compressor, limiter, and noise gate. The Audio is recorded directly to an SDXC card of up to 512GB, at rates up to 192 kHz, which is pretty impressive. The unit is also set to function as a 2-in / 2-out USB-C audio interface for Mac/Windows computers and iOS devices as needed, enabling you to track professional-grade audio with timecode to your iPhone/iPad rig using a USB-C cable. For power, the FR-AV2 uses three AA batteries or can be charged directly with USB bus power.

Price and Availability The TASCAM FR-AV2 is available to pre-order now and is expected to ship here starting October 7th, 2024. Here are the full specs and purchase options: For Content Creators and Videographers

2 XLR/TRS Combo Mic/Line Inputs

3.5mm Aux Timecode Input

3.5mm Line Timecode Out & Headphone Out

32-bit Float Recording Avoids Clipping

Read/Write Timecode Wired or Wirelessly

USB-C Audio Interface, Mac/Windows/iOS

512GB SDXC Recording

Ready for Bluetooth Wireless Monitoring

Power: AA Batteries, USB, or AC Adapter