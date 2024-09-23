As 32-bit float recording becomes the new standard for both high-end audio recording, as well as your everyday videography and content creation needs, it’s cool to see that companies like Zoom are doubling down on making this high-headroom audio recording technology the new norm.

Building on the success of their multi-microphone H2n audio recorder, Zoom is back with a new H2essential version, a compact audio recorder that is set to feature three internal microphones for a wide range of pickup options and nine ways to record.

Ideal for those looking to capture audio and sound for a large variety of use cases like podcasts, interviews, music sets, and—of course—audio for film and video, let’s take a look at what this new Zoom H2essential has to offer.

Introducing the Zoom H2essential Designed to be ready for a wide range of creative uses and applications, this Handy Recorder is truly at its best for field recording. This means that it would be great for journalists looking to capture speeches or musicians or sound designers looking to record small or large ensembles of musicians. However, like the H2n, the H2essential is not limited to non-video needs. If you’re creating foley sound or simply looking for an option to field record a naturalistic scene for a project, it can be a great option as well—plus it’s great for podcasts, other sound design needs, and immersive field recording.

32-Bit Float Recording As mentioned above, one of the big headlines here is that the Zoom H2essential will offer 32-bit float recording. This should give you plenty of headroom to work with as audio pros won’t need to worry about loud sounds clipping or low-level signals not being normalized. The H2essentail will feature three internal microphones, including two cardioid mics facing the front and rear of the device and one bi-directional microphone which will face side to side. Users will be able to choose 90 or 120-degree stereo as well as the pickup pattern for the mics.

Price and Availability The new Zoom H2essential is online and available for pre-order with units expected to start shipping by the end of October 2024. Here are the full specs and purchase options. Music, Sound Effects, Speech & Streaming

Onboard 3-Microphone Array

Stereo, Mono, and Surround Recording

32-bit Float Recording at up to 96 kHz

3.5mm Mic/Line Input with Plug-In Power

3.5mm Line/Headphone Output

Auto-Record and Pre-Record Functions

Auto Gain, Limiter, and Low-Cut Filter

Supports SDXC Cards up to 1TB

Powered by AA Batteries or USB-C