Record Better Audio With the New Zoom H2essential 32-Bit Float Recorder
Featuring three internal microphones and 32-bit float recording the new Zoom H2essential could be useful for a wide range of audio recording needs.
As 32-bit float recording becomes the new standard for both high-end audio recording, as well as your everyday videography and content creation needs, it’s cool to see that companies like Zoom are doubling down on making this high-headroom audio recording technology the new norm.
Building on the success of their multi-microphone H2n audio recorder, Zoom is back with a new H2essential version, a compact audio recorder that is set to feature three internal microphones for a wide range of pickup options and nine ways to record.
Ideal for those looking to capture audio and sound for a large variety of use cases like podcasts, interviews, music sets, and—of course—audio for film and video, let’s take a look at what this new Zoom H2essential has to offer.
Introducing the Zoom H2essential
Designed to be ready for a wide range of creative uses and applications, this Handy Recorder is truly at its best for field recording. This means that it would be great for journalists looking to capture speeches or musicians or sound designers looking to record small or large ensembles of musicians.
However, like the H2n, the H2essential is not limited to non-video needs. If you’re creating foley sound or simply looking for an option to field record a naturalistic scene for a project, it can be a great option as well—plus it’s great for podcasts, other sound design needs, and immersive field recording.
32-Bit Float Recording
As mentioned above, one of the big headlines here is that the Zoom H2essential will offer 32-bit float recording. This should give you plenty of headroom to work with as audio pros won’t need to worry about loud sounds clipping or low-level signals not being normalized.
The H2essentail will feature three internal microphones, including two cardioid mics facing the front and rear of the device and one bi-directional microphone which will face side to side. Users will be able to choose 90 or 120-degree stereo as well as the pickup pattern for the mics.
Price and Availability
The new Zoom H2essential is online and available for pre-order with units expected to start shipping by the end of October 2024. Here are the full specs and purchase options.
- Music, Sound Effects, Speech & Streaming
- Onboard 3-Microphone Array
- Stereo, Mono, and Surround Recording
- 32-bit Float Recording at up to 96 kHz
- 3.5mm Mic/Line Input with Plug-In Power
- 3.5mm Line/Headphone Output
- Auto-Record and Pre-Record Functions
- Auto Gain, Limiter, and Low-Cut Filter
- Supports SDXC Cards up to 1TB
- Powered by AA Batteries or USB-C
Zoom H2essential Multi-Mic 32-Bit Float Handy Recorder
Ready for a wide range of creative applications including field recording, capturing speech and musical performances, and Foley work, the Zoom H2essential puts powerful, flexible, and intuitive recording with surround capabilities in the palm of your hand.
- Never Clip Your Audio Again With the Zoom R4 MultiTrak ›
- Get Better DSLR Audio Quality by Using a Good Preamp: Beachtek vs. juicedLink vs. Zoom H4n ›
- Zoom Introduces the H5 Audio Recorder, a More Compact Version of the H6 ›
- How 32-Bit Float Audio Recording is Changing Zoom’s H-essential Lineup ›
- Zoom Drops the Mic with Latest H1 XLR Portable Audio Recorder ›
- Audio Recorder Roundup: Zoom H4n vs. Tascam DR-100mkII vs Tascam DR-40 ›