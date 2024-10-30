Here at No Film School, we're always excited to hear about opportunities for emerging filmmakers, because we truly believe in fostering the next generation of voices.

That's why I was pumped to get emailed about The Antigravity Academy Screenwriters Camp.

The Antigravity Academy Screenwriters Camp is a program designed to help up to six emerging filmmakers (or writing teams) develop and package their first features.

That sounds like something right up our audience's alley.

So, what is the camp like?

Each filmmaker (or filmmaking team) will enter a 7 month development deal with Antigravity Academy starting with the intensive in May and concluding with the period of industry exposure/project presentation.

They will be paired with industry mentors and the development team at Antigravity Academy for the duration of the program. And they will have around-the-clock development support from our team and will be able to schedule check-in meetings on an as-needed basis.

Antigravity has a proven track record.

Their debut film, DÌDI (弟弟), written and directed by Sean Wang, premiered at the 2024 Sundance Film Festival, winning the Audience Award and opening globally later that summer via Focus Features.

Applications are open October 21st until November 22nd, 2024.

If you want to apply, follow this link to get started!