Since first being released only just over a year ago, the Blackmagic Camera app has seen many updates and expansion of its cinematic smartphone video capabilities. With the launch of Blackmagic Camera for Android the app has been made available to pretty much everyone regardless of their smartphone shooting preferences.

However, similar to the camera market is constantly in flux with new releases, there are always new smartphones being released as well. The latest major new smartphone release is of course the new iPhone 16, which promises to be another video-focused follow-up to the iPhone 15.

Let’s take a look at this latest iOS 2.1 update to the Blackmagic Camera app and what the app will unlock for iPhone 16 shooters.

Blackmagic Camera for  iOS 2.1 Update

The big headline here is simply that the Blackmagic Camera app will now be able to sync with your new iPhone 16 models’ models. All of you iPhone 16 shooters will be able to unlock all of the camera control features in Blackmagic Camera, as well as access some improved Blackmagic Cloud organization accounts and utilize some improved performance for recording high-speed ProRes 4K clips.

Here’s a full list of all of the updates coming with this Blackmagic Camera for iOS 2.1 Update:

  • Support for launching and recording using the Camera Control on iPhone 16.
  • Ability to control zoom, exposure bias, focus, ISO, and other settings using Camera Control on iPhone 16.
  • Ability to launch the app from the Control Center, the Lock Screen, or the Camera Control button.
  • Support for logging in to Blackmagic Cloud organization accounts.
  • Display time-lapse frequency and duration timecode on the overlay during recording.
  • Off-speed recording now includes audio.
  • Improved overlays to indicate when the off-speed mode is active.
  • Option to limit HDMI monitoring to HD resolution.
  • HDMI monitoring preview now remains active on all pages.
  • Bit rate options when recording to H.264 and H.265 codecs.
  • Support for DockKit-compatible iPhone accessories.
  • Improved timecode accuracy for Tentacle sync devices.
  • Improved performance for recording high-speed ProRes 4K clips on iPhone 16 Pro models.
  • Improved remote monitoring performance when recording with proxies.
  • Switching to front-facing camera when recording now captures with the correct orientation.
  • General performance and stability improvements.

And, if you’re already a Blackmagic Camera app user, you know the drill. The Blackmagic Camera app is free to download for both iOS and Android users. However, if you’re interested in trying out this 2.1 iOS version for your iPhone or iPad devices, you can download it from the Apple App Store.

