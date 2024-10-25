Since first being released only just over a year ago , the Blackmagic Camera app has seen many updates and expansion of its cinematic smartphone video capabilities. With the launch of Blackmagic Camera for Android the app has been made available to pretty much everyone regardless of their smartphone shooting preferences.

However, similar to the camera market is constantly in flux with new releases, there are always new smartphones being released as well. The latest major new smartphone release is of course the new iPhone 16, which promises to be another video-focused follow-up to the iPhone 15.

Let’s take a look at this latest iOS 2.1 update to the Blackmagic Camera app and what the app will unlock for iPhone 16 shooters.