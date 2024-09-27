Selling a script can feel like a distant dream, but the process is very much alive. From using platforms like The Black List to writing query letters and building personal connections, breaking into the industry is challenging but not impossible.

Plus, we explore the rise of the Panamanian film industry with three of its leading filmmakers—how it's evolved, and what it takes to make a mark in a smaller but growing market. As a quick intro to our guests:

Delfina Vidal is a Panamanian filmmaker known for her documentaries. She has contributed significantly to the growing Panamanian film industry, focusing on telling stories that resonate with local and international audiences.

All this, plus of course we have to talk about the buzzy genre masterpiece, The Substance.

In today’s episode, No Film School’s GG Hawkins speaks with Jason Hellerman and filmmakers from Panama Delfina Vidal, Arianne Benedetti and Maria Isabel Burnes to discuss: How to break into the industry by selling or optioning scripts

The importance of getting your work out into the world and building a community around it

The Substance, the film starring Demi Moore, Dennis Quaid and Margaret Qualley, written and directed by Coralie Fargeat

What emerging filmmakers in Panama are doing to grow their film industry

Strategies to create universal stories that can travel beyond local markets

Why female filmmakers are thriving in Panama’s expanding film scene

