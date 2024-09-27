The State of Spec Scripts, ‘The Substance’, and Panama Filmmaking
“It’s more common to be on an NFL roster than it is to be a working screenwriter in Hollywood.”
Selling a script can feel like a distant dream, but the process is very much alive. From using platforms like The Black List to writing query letters and building personal connections, breaking into the industry is challenging but not impossible.
Plus, we explore the rise of the Panamanian film industry with three of its leading filmmakers—how it's evolved, and what it takes to make a mark in a smaller but growing market. As a quick intro to our guests:
- Delfina Vidal is a Panamanian filmmaker known for her documentaries. She has contributed significantly to the growing Panamanian film industry, focusing on telling stories that resonate with local and international audiences.
- Arianne Benedetti is a producer and key figure in the Panamanian film scene. She is instrumental in the development of Panama’s cinematic landscape, working on projects that showcase the country’s cultural and artistic diversity.
- Maria Isabel Burnes is involved in promoting the Panamanian film industry, playing an essential role in nurturing emerging filmmakers and helping develop a vibrant film culture in Panama.
All this, plus of course we have to talk about the buzzy genre masterpiece, The Substance.
In today’s episode, No Film School’s GG Hawkins speaks with Jason Hellerman and filmmakers from Panama Delfina Vidal, Arianne Benedetti and Maria Isabel Burnes to discuss:
- How to break into the industry by selling or optioning scripts
- The importance of getting your work out into the world and building a community around it
- The Substance, the film starring Demi Moore, Dennis Quaid and Margaret Qualley, written and directed by Coralie Fargeat
- What emerging filmmakers in Panama are doing to grow their film industry
- Strategies to create universal stories that can travel beyond local markets
- Why female filmmakers are thriving in Panama’s expanding film scene
This episode of The No Film School Podcast was produced by GG Hawkins.
