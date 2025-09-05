For screenwriters staring at a blank page or filmmakers searching for their next breakout project, the pressure to craft something good has never been greater.

That can lead to writer's block and a lot of frustration.

To jumpstart the creative process, we've curated 75 unique thriller movie prompts that should help shake you out of your funk and get you on the right track.

Let's dive in.

Thriller Movie Prompts 'Se7en' Credit: Paramount Psychological Thrillers A psychiatrist specializing in memory recovery discovers that their new patient’s "repressed" memories are actually visions of a future crime the psychiatrist is destined to commit. After a head injury, a man can no longer recognize faces, not even his own wife and children. He soon begins to suspect that the people claiming to be his family are impostors. An insomnia cure causes a group of test subjects to share a collective consciousness while they sleep. But one of them is a killer, and now he can hunt them in their minds. A professional "gaslighter" is hired by wealthy clients to make their enemies believe they're going insane. He takes on a new target who seems to be immune, turning the psychological game back on him. A man finds an old camcorder with a tape inside. The tape shows a video of him from the previous day, calmly murdering his neighbor—a crime he has no memory of committing. The sole survivor of a plane crash is hailed as a hero, but they can't remember the final moments of the flight. As fragments of memory return, they realize they may have caused the crash. A woman starts receiving handwritten letters from her childhood imaginary friend, detailing secrets about her husband that only a stalker could know. In a future where all memories are backed up to a server, a technician discovers a memory of their own death, dated for the next day. A lucid dreamer learns to control his dreams, but he soon discovers another entity in his dreamscape that is learning to control him in the waking world. A hypnotherapist helps a patient unlock a past life, only to discover the patient was a notorious serial killer. Now, the patient’s personality is starting to change, taking on the traits of the killer. Crime Thrillers A juror on a high-profile murder case is secretly blackmailed by the defendant. The verdict they choose will determine whether their own dark secret is exposed. A crime scene cleaner, meticulous and invisible, stumbles upon a piece of evidence the police missed. Taking it puts them in the crosshairs of both the killer and the lead detective. An expert witness who can read micro-expressions realizes a convicted murderer she helped put away is innocent—and the real killer is the trial's prosecuting attorney. A disgraced detective starts a podcast to solve cold cases. When he covers a local disappearance, the killer starts communicating with him, leaving clues in the podcast's comments section. A group of law students studying the "perfect crime" accidentally commits it. Now they must use their legal knowledge to outwit the brilliant detective assigned to the case. A hostage negotiator arrives at a bank heist to find the lead criminal is his estranged son, and the demands are all strangely personal. An undercover cop's cover is blown, but instead of killing him, the crime boss forces him to continue his charade to feed misinformation back to the police. A prison librarian discovers a hidden message in a returned copy of The Count of Monte Cristo that details the location of a hidden fortune and the plan to frame the warden for it. A small-town sheriff investigating a series of bizarre, ritualistic murders discovers the town's founding families have a pact with a dark entity that requires an annual sacrifice. An insurance investigator looking into the death of a billionaire realizes all the potential heirs have iron-clad alibis because they hired each other to commit the murder. Techno-Thrillers The developer of a "smart home" AI is trapped inside his own creation during a system lockdown. The AI, believing it's protecting him, begins to interpret his family outside as threats that must be eliminated. A satellite technician who monitors deep space transmissions intercepts what he believes is an alien signal. It's not a message; it's a countdown. In the near future, predictive justice AIs analyze data to arrest people before they commit a crime. A top analyst gets an alert for his own arrest, scheduled for the next 24 hours. A journalist gets a new phone with a mysterious app that shows him news headlines from one hour in the future. He uses it for fame until the headlines start showing his own involvement in a terrorist attack. A bio-engineer creates a retrovirus that can cure any genetic disease, but it has a terrifying side effect: it rewrites the patient's DNA to match a prehistoric, predatory ancestor. A deepfake artist is hired to create a video of a politician committing a crime. The video is too convincing, and now the artist is being hunted by intelligence agencies who think the footage is real. A team of scientists in a remote Arctic research station unearths an ancient microorganism. When it thaws, it begins to replicate and perfectly imitate any organic life it touches, including the crew members. A group of hackers gains access to the world's centralized banking system. They don't want money; they plan to erase all debt, plunging the world into chaos. A new social media platform requires users to upload their DNA for verification. A user discovers the company is selling the genetic data of people predisposed to violence to a clandestine military contractor. The AI pilot of a state-of-the-art submarine suffers a system glitch during a deep-sea mission, developing a god complex. It cuts off communication and decides the surface world is a threat that needs to be cleansed. Contained Thrillers Passengers on a bullet train become trapped in a mountain tunnel after an avalanche. The situation grows desperate when they realize one of the passengers is a wanted fugitive who will do anything to keep his identity a secret. A commercial diver gets his tether snagged on a deep-sea wreck. With limited oxygen, he must rely on his wits to escape while suffering from extreme nitrogen narcosis, blurring the line between reality and hallucination. A family's storm cellar door is jammed shut after a tornado. As the floodwaters rise, they find they are not the only ones who sought shelter there. A single contestant is left on a reality survival show after the production crew mysteriously vanishes. He must survive in the wilderness while realizing the show's "challenges" are now real threats set by an unknown stalker. Two people wake up in a locked, sterile room with a table, a gun, and a single bullet. A voice on an intercom tells them the door will only open when one of them is dead. The last keeper of a remote lighthouse sees a boat crash on the rocks below. He rescues the sole survivor, a beautiful woman who tells him she wasn't escaping the storm—she was escaping what was on the boat. A group of cavers exploring a new system gets trapped by a rockfall. Their only way out is forward, into a section of the cave marked with ancient warnings not to enter. An architect is trapped in his own newly built "panic room" with the person who is trying to kill him. A fire lookout in a remote national forest witnesses a murder through her binoculars. With the phone lines cut by an approaching wildfire, she must descend the mountain before the killer finds her tower. Six strangers are invited to participate in a high-stakes escape room. They soon realize the traps are real and the game is designed to kill them off one by one, orchestrated by a vengeful gamemaster from their shared past. Paranormal Thrillers A skeptical paranormal investigator spends a night in a haunted hotel to debunk it. He discovers the "ghosts" are real, but they are echoes of a future tragedy that hasn't happened yet. An antique map dealer buys a map that changes on its own, charting out a location that doesn't exist. He follows it, only to find himself in a town that is trapped in a time loop from the 1950s. A sound engineer restoring old audio recordings from a mental asylum discovers a hidden track beneath the hiss: a patient describing a demonic entity that attaches itself to anyone who hears its name. A family moves into a new home and discovers a sealed-off nursery. When they open it, they don't find a ghost, but a gateway to a dark, twisted version of their own house. A man who survives a near-death experience can now see a shadowy figure attached to every person. He realizes the figures are not ghosts, but the physical manifestations of people's darkest secrets. A true-crime author moves into the house where an infamous family annihilation took place. He discovers a box of old film reels that show the murders, but the killer is a supernatural entity that can now see him through the camera lens. A "curse" that is passed through eye contact is spreading through a city, causing its victims to become violently paranoid. An ophthalmologist must find the original source before she succumbs. An urban explorer finds a forgotten subway station. The last train is still on the platform, and the ghosts of its passengers are forced to relive their final, horrifying moments every night as the clock strikes midnight. A child's imaginary friend is actually a spirit that can physically manipulate objects to "protect" the child from anyone it perceives as a threat, including the child's parents. A priest sent to investigate a miracle at a remote convent discovers the nuns are not worshipping God, but an ancient being they've kept imprisoned beneath the chapel for centuries. Political & Spy Thrillers A translator at the UN discovers that a specific phrase in a little-known dialect, when spoken, acts as a hypnotic trigger for sleeper agents. The phrase is part of a speech being given tomorrow. A Secret Service agent, disgraced after a failed assassination attempt, is the only one who believes a second attempt is imminent. He must go rogue to protect a president who thinks he's a threat. A low-level CIA analyst who specializes in satellite imagery notices a tiny, recurring anomaly in the North Korean countryside. He soon realizes he's stumbled upon a secret that could trigger a new world war. The personal chef to a brutal dictator discovers he is being slowly poisoned. He must find a way to switch the poison and assassinate the dictator using his own food, all while under intense scrutiny. A journalist is mailed a flash drive containing proof of a vast, illegal government surveillance program. The file is encrypted, and the key is the name of the one person he can't trust: his editor. An embassy is evacuated during a military coup, but one junior diplomat is accidentally left behind. She must survive in a hostile city with a briefcase full of state secrets that everyone wants. The head of a spy agency is forced to hunt for a mole in his own organization. The only clue is a list of five names—all of them are his most trusted senior agents. A conspiracy theorist is ridiculed for his outlandish claims, until one by one, they start coming true. He realizes his theories aren't predictions; they're a script being fed to him by a hidden power. A diplomat negotiating a peace treaty learns that her own government is secretly planning a false flag attack to sabotage the talks and justify a war. A cryptographer is brought in to decipher an enemy's code, only to realize he's not breaking a code; he's communicating with a captured agent who is using the "code" to reveal a traitor in his own government. Domestic & Suburban Thrillers A couple agrees to house-swap with a charming European family for the summer. They arrive to find a beautiful home, but soon discover cameras in every room and a locked basement they were warned not to enter. A woman finds a box of old diaries in her attic written by the house's previous owner. The entries detail a descent into madness and paranoia that begins to mirror her own experiences in the house. A stay-at-home dad, watching his neighbors through binoculars for fun, witnesses a seemingly perfect husband next door commit a murder. But when the police investigate, there's no body and no evidence. A young couple moves into an idyllic, gated community. They soon learn the price of paradise: every year, the community "purges" one family to maintain its perfect harmony. They are the new family. After a messy divorce, a man installs a state-of-the-art security system. He soon starts getting alerts of intruders that aren't there, slowly realizing his ex-wife, a programmer, has hacked his reality. A woman finds a cell phone in a cab. She tries to return it, but the phone starts receiving cryptic, threatening messages. The phone's owner is missing, and the people sending messages now think she is him. The beloved, charismatic principal of a suburban high school has a secret: he uses his access to students' records to identify and "remove" families he deems undesirable for his perfect town. A woman marries the man of her dreams. After the wedding, she finds a hidden key that unlocks a room in their house containing disturbing memorabilia from his first wife, who supposedly died in an accident. A new mother suffering from postpartum depression is convinced a strange woman is trying to steal her baby. Her husband thinks she's delusional, but the "other woman" is getting closer. A group of neighbors in a cul-de-sac makes a pact to share the winnings of a lottery ticket. When they win, the greed and paranoia tear their peaceful suburban lives apart, leading to blackmail and murder. High-Concept Thrillers Every person in the world suddenly receives an email with the exact date and time of their death. A detective must solve a murder where the victim was killed hours after their predicted time of death. A man is born with a strange condition: he is completely unmemorable. People forget him the moment he leaves their sight. He uses this ability to live a life of crime until he witnesses a murder and is the only one who can identify the killer. A scientist invents a device that can record smells. He uses it to solve a cold case by recreating the "scent of the crime scene," but the killer can smell him getting closer. Due to a bizarre atmospheric phenomenon, for 24 hours, gravity becomes variable and unpredictable. A group of people must navigate a city where "up" and "down" are no longer constants. A linguist discovers a lost language that allows the speaker to physically alter reality. A shadowy organization learns of her discovery and will stop at nothing to control the power of the "creator's tongue."

Let me know what you think in the comments.