Love shooting on your phone but missing the control lens filters? The Tiffen Company has a solution with their magsafe filters perfect for smartphone filmmakers.

The Tiffen Company is widely respected for their production camera accessories, but now branching out to supply mobile-friendly options for filmmakers.

We got a chance to try out two new products—their filters, as well as their new steadicam for traditional cameras.

We stopped by their booth to check out what they had in store to show off at NAB 2024. Check out the interviews below.

The Tifffen Company at NAB Show 2024—Smartphone Filters

NAB 2024: Tiffen Booth Part Two—Steadicam

