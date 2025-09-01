Are you ready for a new era of imaging? Well, good. That’s great to hear! Tilta has news that should be quite appealing to you. The company has announced that it is ready to unveil its latest AF solution as it aims to merge phase-detection autofocus technology with the precision control ecosystem of its Nucleus-M II Wireless Control System.

Let’s look at what a new phase-detection autofocus adapter (PDAF) could mean for your cinematography workflows.

Tilta Phase-Detection Autofocus Adapter Designed to help bring classic optics into the future, this new solution aims to blend the emotional appeal of manual lenses with the convenience of modern control. This basically means that agile autofocus is on the way to help capture the soul of your classic optics, but with better performance and features. We all know that every cinema lens carries a unique signature that enchants audiences, but many still hesitate to use different lenses simply due to the complexity of manual operation. This new solution aims to help those who are trepidated break free from the closed ecosystems of major manufacturers and embrace a new era of imaging.