Just as we continue to cover the news of DJI not releasing new products like the Osmo 360 or the Mavic 4 Pro in the United States , companies like Tilta have to go and do something extremely cool (and a bit funny) to make the Mavic 4 Pro sound even more awesome.

The DJI Mavic 4 Pro is a camera drone that is indeed quite stacked with a powerful triple-camera system that can capture 100MP stills and up to 6K60p HDR video. It also features a ball-shaped 360-degree Infinity Gimbal at the front of the body that should be very capable for all types of video shots.

All of which is why it’s not too surprising to hear that Tilta is releasing a handheld support system that is designed to let Mavic 4 Pro owners turn their camera drone into a handheld camera rig. Here’s what you need to know about this system.

The Tilta Mavic 4 Pro Handheld Support System As far as unique and ingenious camera rigs go, this is pretty far up the list. The Tilta Handheld Support System for the DJI Mavic 4 Pro aims to let owners unlock the full potential of the Mavic 4 Pro—potential that apparently the Chinese-based manufacturer never considered. Lucky Mavic 4 Pro owners will now have the ability to effortlessly transition from drone to handheld camera, letting users shoot both aerial overviews and detailed scenes on the ground, all with one setup. The system features a clever dual handheld mode that allows for multiple mounting points for tripod or slider setups as well. Plus, with a modular design, the system supports a variety of configurations to match your specific needs, whether you’re shooting handheld or mounting to a vehicle for dynamic 360° roller shots. Credit: Tilta

Build and Design According to Tilta, this system is also able to mount the remote controller with its own specialized clearance slot, which will allow for integration of DJI audio accessories for high-quality, synced sound. Plus, with its ultra-lightweight construction and tool-free assembly, it should be an ideal companion for mobile workflows, allowing for fast setup and breakdown in any environment. Additional mounting points, such as a Cold Shoe Receiver, 15mm Rod, Rosette, and 1/4″-20 Threads with Locating Points, expand the potential for attaching various accessories, such as on-board lights. Credit: Tilta